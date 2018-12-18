What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

The Premier League action comes thick and fast in December as Sky Sports and BT Sport pick more live games to cover over the busy Christmas period.

With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to February 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Friday 21 December 2018

Wolves v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 22 December 2018

Arsenal v Burnley – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v Man Utd – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Chelsea v Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Southampton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

West Ham v Watford

Sunday 23 December 2018

Everton v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV