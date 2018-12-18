What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The Premier League action comes thick and fast in December as Sky Sports and BT Sport pick more live games to cover over the busy Christmas period.
With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to February 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.
Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Friday 21 December 2018
Wolves v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 22 December 2018
Arsenal v Burnley – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Cardiff City v Man Utd – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Chelsea v Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Southampton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Fulham
West Ham v Watford
Sunday 23 December 2018
Everton v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV