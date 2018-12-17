Let’s Get It Started in Here: Black Eyed Peas, a hip-hop group who have sold 76 million records worldwide, turn 20 years old this year (yes, it’s really been two whole decades since Where Is The Love? hit the charts).

To celebrate, ITV is hosting a special birthday show called 20 Years of the Black Eyed Peas, featuring exclusive performances and behind-the-scenes footage of the band.

Here’s everything you need to about the anniversary show…

What time is the Black Eyed Peas 20th Anniversary special on TV?

The one-hour celebration will air on Saturday 22nd December at 10pm on ITV.

Why is Joanna Lumley hosting 20 Years of the Black Eyed Peas?

Yes, although you probably had her down more as an NWA fan, Joanna Lumley will be presenting the ITV Black Eyed Peas special.

Turns out her and will.i.am are like two Peas in a pod.

“I’m both a friend to and a big fan of the Black Eyed Peas,” Joanna Lumley previously said. “It’s very exciting to be part of this and I’m looking forward to it enormously.”

In 2014 Lumley made a programme with the BBC in which she spent time with will.i.am in LA. Guess they kept in touch?

What will happen in The Black Eyed Peas 20th Anniversary special?

As well as performing on stage, the show will see original members and childhood friends will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo return to their home city of Los Angeles to tell the story how they met. We’ll also get an insight into everything from their breakout album Elephunk to international success.

And we can expect plenty more famous faces (or least other coaches from The Voice UK) on the show. ITV says “a whole host of international celebrities and faces from the music industry” will share their stories about the group.

Will Fergie be in the show?

RadioTimes.com understands that as the show will document the rise of the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie will feature in some capacity.

But there’s no word yet if the singer is set to reunite with the band. Fergie – who provided vocals on the group’s biggest hits – hasn’t performance with the Peas since 2015. Earlier this year, will.i.am confirmed that the singer had left the band, telling the Daily Star: “We are now a trio. I don’t know why Fergie isn’t on the project. You will have to ask Fergie that.”

In May 2018 the Peas released single Ring the Alarm featuring new singer Jessica Reynoso.