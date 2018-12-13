Accessibility Links

Who should win the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final?

Vote for the couple YOU think deserves to lift the Glitterball Trophy

Strictly finalists (BBC)

After three months of sparkling sequins, lofty lifts and devastating dance-offs, the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final is upon us – but who do YOU think deserves to win the coveted Glitterball Trophy?

Four couples remain in the competition, but only one dancing duo will be crowned as this year’s winner on Saturday.

So who do you think it should be? Is it the ever-energetic Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell? Or has your heart been stolen by Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton?

Do you reckon Steps star Faye Tozer and Giovanni Pernice should strut their way to success? Or are you team Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev?

Let us know in our poll, below…

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 grand final will air on Saturday 15th December at 6.30pm on BBC1

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly finalists (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

