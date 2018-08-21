With series 16 about to get into full swing, it means that after the winner of Strictly Come Dancing is crowned this year, the trophy will be full with no more space to add the names of future champions to the bottom.

So what’s going to happen? Are names going to be removed, or will a brand new Glitterball be deployed?

We asked the BBC about this incredibly important matter, and they confirmed that from next year, the trophy is going to be mounted on a bigger base in order to accommodate more names.

More like this

Which is good news for the likes of Natasha Kaplinksy and Jill Halfpenny – the show’s first two winners – who won’t have their names removed from the plinth.

Not such good news for the Strictly champions in 2019 who are going to need strong biceps to lift a trophy that's going to be even bigger and heavier.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn