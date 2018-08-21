The big question now is: what do you make of the famous faces booked for the show?

There are TV presenters, actors, singers and sports stars in the eclectic mix of famous faces. The confirmed – and complete – list is: Charles Venn, Susannah Constantine, Lauren Steadman, Lee Ryan, Seann Walsh, Kate Silverton, Ashley Roberts, Stacey Dooley, Dr Ranj Singh, Graeme Swann, Vick Hope, Joe Sugg, Danny John-Jules, Faye Tozer and Katie Piper.

But is this line-up a big hit or a major miss? Have your say below.

Although there hasn't been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year's new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

A return date and time has yet to be confirmed, but when it is announced we will reveal it right here.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 this autumn