When is BBC drama Care on TV Who’s in the cast, and what’s going to happen?
Sheridan Smith and Alisan Steadman star in BBC1's upcoming drama
Sheridan Smith (Cilla), Alison Steadman ( Gavin & Stacey) and Sinead Keenan (Being Human) all star in Jimmy McGovern’s moving new BBC1 drama Care, about a woman whose world is turned upside down after her mother suffers a stroke.
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.
- How do we create more opportunities for female TV writers?
- Sheridan Smith and Alison Steadman to star in new Jimmy McGovern BBC1 drama
- Killing Eve renewed for series two before the first has even aired
When is Care on TV?
Th 90-minute drama will air on Sunday 9th December at 9pm on BBC1.
What is Care about?
This one-off drama is based on the real-life experiences of first-time screenwriter Gillian Juckes, who has co-written the drama with Jimmy McGovern – best known for shows including Cracker, Broken, and Banished.
Care tells the story of Jenny (Sheridan Smith), a single mother of two girls who relies on her own mum Mary (Alison Steadman) for childcare. Through Mary’s help, Jenny is able to hold down a full-time job.
However, when Mary suffers a stroke and then begins to develop dementia, everything changes for Jenny and her sister, Claire (Sinead Keenan) — leaving Jenny torn between her responsibilities as she fights for proper treatment for her mother.
Is there a trailer for Care?
Yes! And it promises to be a heartbreaking drama…