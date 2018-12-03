When is BBC drama Care on TV Who’s in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

Sheridan Smith (Cilla), Alison Steadman ( Gavin & Stacey) and Sinead Keenan (Being Human) all star in Jimmy McGovern’s moving new BBC1 drama Care, about a woman whose world is turned upside down after her mother suffers a stroke.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming series.

When is Care on TV?

Th 90-minute drama will air on Sunday 9th December at 9pm on BBC1.

What is Care about?

This one-off drama is based on the real-life experiences of first-time screenwriter Gillian Juckes, who has co-written the drama with Jimmy McGovern – best known for shows including Cracker, Broken, and Banished.

Care tells the story of Jenny (Sheridan Smith), a single mother of two girls who relies on her own mum Mary (Alison Steadman) for childcare. Through Mary’s help, Jenny is able to hold down a full-time job.

However, when Mary suffers a stroke and then begins to develop dementia, everything changes for Jenny and her sister, Claire (Sinead Keenan) — leaving Jenny torn between her responsibilities as she fights for proper treatment for her mother.

Is there a trailer for Care?

Yes! And it promises to be a heartbreaking drama…