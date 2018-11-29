Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Margaret Atwood announces Handmaid’s Tale sequel “inspired by the world we’ve been living in”

Margaret Atwood announces Handmaid’s Tale sequel “inspired by the world we’ve been living in”

The Testaments will be published worldwide in September 2019, 34 years after Atwood’s modern classic

Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred in The Handmaid's Tale (C4, EH)

Margaret Atwood has announced a sequel to her bestselling dystopic novel The Handmaid’s Tale, which will be “inspired by the world we’ve been living in”.

Advertisement

The new novel, entitled The Testaments, will be published worldwide in September 2019, 34 years after Atwood’s modern classic.

The Handmaid’s Tale – which has been adapted into a hugely popular drama starring Elisabeth Moss – is the story of one woman’s journey in a dystopian regime called Gilead, where women’s rights are stripped and they are forced to breed children for the upper classes.

Atwood revealed that The Testaments will be inspired not only by Gilead, but also by the real world.

“Dear Readers,” the author wrote, announcing the book on Wednesday. “Everything you’ve ever asked me about Gilead and its inner workings is the inspiration for this book. Well, almost everything! The other inspiration is the world we’ve been living in.”

The Testaments will be set 15 years after the end of the first novel and narrated by three female characters.

Offred’s final words in The Handmaid’s Tale, as she was loaded into the back of a van, were: “Whether this is my end or a new beginning I have no way of knowing; I have given myself over into the hands of strangers, because it can’t be helped. And so I step up, into the darkness within; or else the light.”

Advertisement

The Testaments will not be connected to the TV series, which has extended beyond Atwood’s 1985 novel to continue Offred’s personal journey.

Tags

All about The Handmaid's Tale

Elisabeth Moss as June/Offred in The Handmaid's Tale (C4, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (C4, EH)

The Handmaid’s Tale kept a major Hollywood cameo secret from viewers

138719.b01cb77a-9b27-4d59-9fae-66d030866f8b

Meet the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale series two

Alias Grace and The Handmaid's Tale (Netflix/Premier comms, EH)

Alias Grace and The Handmaid’s Tale: two series, one powerful message

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 10: Actor Bradley Whitford attends a screening of "Get Out" at Regal LA Live Stadium 14 on February 10, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Get Out’s Bradley Whitford joins The Handmaid’s Tale season two