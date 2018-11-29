Holly Willoughby suffered more than the contestants in I’m a Celebrity’s latest Bushtucker Trial

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! host Holly Willoughby seemed to be suffering more than contestants Sair Khan and Malique Thompson-Dwyer during Wednesday night’s Bushtucker Trial – even though they were the ones eating a motley line up of cow’s teat, sheep’s testicles and dead scorpion.

Trial Tease: It's a takeaway, but not as you know it… 🤢@SairKhan and @officialmal_ face a stomach-churning dinner in tonight's Bushtucker Trial. Will it be too hard to swallow?🍴#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8Hxe13XQXY — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2018

Just observing the challenge was too much for Declan Donnelly’s new co-presenter, who gagged and cursed her way right through Dreaded Deliveries.

Fans of the show ended up enjoying Holly’s reactions more than the challenge itself.

Holly's reactions are better than the actual trails 😂👀 #ImACeleb — Aaron Bumby (@Aaron_Bumby) November 28, 2018

Holly’s reaction to the eating trials is what I’ve been waiting for all series 😂😂 #ImACeleb — katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) November 28, 2018

Essentially, Holly was responding the same way a lot of viewers were at home – with revulsion.

Love the fact Holly is reacting the way everyone at home is 😂 #imaceleb — Emily Winters (@EmEWinters) November 28, 2018

plot twist holly is the one that is sick even though malique and sair are the ones doing the eating trial #imaceleb — georgia 🎃 (@georgiapagexo) November 28, 2018

Even watching it back afterwards was too much, too soon for Holly.

@hollywills is even worse watching this back in studio than she was at the trial! I think she might barf 🤢😂#ImaCeleb — antanddec (@antanddec) November 28, 2018

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on weeknights at 9pm on ITV