Holly Willoughby suffered more than the contestants in I'm a Celebrity's latest Bushtucker Trial

It’s safe to say Holly was not a huge fan of the cow’s teat

I'm a Celeb (ITV YouTube screenshot, EH)

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! host Holly Willoughby seemed to be suffering more than contestants Sair Khan and Malique Thompson-Dwyer during Wednesday night’s Bushtucker Trial – even though they were the ones eating a motley line up of cow’s teat, sheep’s testicles and dead scorpion.

Just observing the challenge was too much for Declan Donnelly’s new co-presenter, who gagged and cursed her way right through Dreaded Deliveries.

Fans of the show ended up enjoying Holly’s reactions more than the challenge itself.

Essentially, Holly was responding the same way a lot of viewers were at home – with revulsion.

Even watching it back afterwards was too much, too soon for Holly.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on weeknights at 9pm on ITV

