Holly Willoughby suffered more than the contestants in I’m a Celebrity’s latest Bushtucker Trial
It’s safe to say Holly was not a huge fan of the cow’s teat
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! host Holly Willoughby seemed to be suffering more than contestants Sair Khan and Malique Thompson-Dwyer during Wednesday night’s Bushtucker Trial – even though they were the ones eating a motley line up of cow’s teat, sheep’s testicles and dead scorpion.
Trial Tease: It's a takeaway, but not as you know it… 🤢@SairKhan and @officialmal_ face a stomach-churning dinner in tonight's Bushtucker Trial. Will it be too hard to swallow?🍴#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/8Hxe13XQXY
— I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 28, 2018
Just observing the challenge was too much for Declan Donnelly’s new co-presenter, who gagged and cursed her way right through Dreaded Deliveries.
Fans of the show ended up enjoying Holly’s reactions more than the challenge itself.
Best reaction ever ! More focused on @hollywills than the trial 🤣😂 #imaceleb @imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/SsAgytcYqO
— HollyMemes (@HollyWillsMemes) November 28, 2018
Holly's reactions are better than the actual trails 😂👀 #ImACeleb
— Aaron Bumby (@Aaron_Bumby) November 28, 2018
Holly’s reaction to the eating trials is what I’ve been waiting for all series 😂😂 #ImACeleb
— katie (@Kaaaaatie_x) November 28, 2018
Essentially, Holly was responding the same way a lot of viewers were at home – with revulsion.
Love the fact Holly is reacting the way everyone at home is 😂 #imaceleb
— Emily Winters (@EmEWinters) November 28, 2018
plot twist holly is the one that is sick even though malique and sair are the ones doing the eating trial #imaceleb
— georgia 🎃 (@georgiapagexo) November 28, 2018
Even watching it back afterwards was too much, too soon for Holly.
@hollywills is even worse watching this back in studio than she was at the trial! I think she might barf 🤢😂#ImaCeleb
— antanddec (@antanddec) November 28, 2018
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on weeknights at 9pm on ITV