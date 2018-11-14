John Barrowman’s parents share adorable good luck message ahead of I’m a Celebrity 2018 launch

John Barrowman’s parents are excited as anyone to watch their son and the former Doctor Who star eat bugs on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018.

They’re flying out to Australia to support him, and even sent him a cute good luck video on Twitter to prove it.

The actor was a surprise addition to the list of jungle-bound celebs when it was announced on Tuesday, and he’s already in Australia ready to link up with his co-stars ahead of the show’s launch on Sunday evening.

His parents, Marion and John Sr, are heading out to support him – and they took the time to film a quick message for him before their flight.

“Were really excited about John going into the jungle in Australia,” John Sr says in the clip. “And, it’s going to be a great time for us because we’re flying out there to be a big part of the party, and to celebrate the winner who comes out of the jungle intact…”

Turning to his wife, he adds: “Marion, we hope it’s him, don’t we?”

Check the clip out below.

John’s parents, Marion and John Sr., are excited to see John taken on the Jungle! They are flying to Australia with @scottmale to watch John eat 🐜 🐛 🕷 while they sit by the pool and ☀️ 🌊 🍹 #johninthejungle #teambarrowman @imacelebrity @jomarbarrowman @itv – Team JB pic.twitter.com/nzkgof55KN — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) November 14, 2018

Barrowman will be joined in the jungle by former X Factor star Fleur East, football manager Harry Redknapp, The Vamps guitarist James McVey and DIY: SOS host Nick Knowles, among others.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here 2018 launches on Sunday on ITV