Who is X Factor 2018 judge Louis Tomlinson?

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field might be husband and wife, and Simon Cowell might be the daddy of X Factor, but new judge Louis Tomlinson is truly part of The X Factor family.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fresh-faced judge, who’s joined the panel for the 2018 series.

Who is X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson?

Name: Louis Tomlinson

Age: 26

Twitter: @louis_tomlinson

Instagram: louist91

Best known as: One of the boys in boyband One Direction.

X Factor viewers might just recognise Louis Tomlinson. Born on Christmas Eve 1991, he made his start in showbusiness as an extra on the drama Fat Friends, as well as small roles in ITV dramas and Waterloo Road.

Oh, also, in 2010 he placed third as part of the boyband One Direction, who went on to world conquering fame.

After 1D dissolved, there followed the standard solo projects, but perhaps the most significant move was when he filled in as a judge on The X Factor in 2015.

Now he’s the ‘new Louis’ on The X Factor 2018 line-up, with Tomlinson hoping his perspective as both a musician and former contestant will help him in the no-doubt vicious battle with Robbie Williams and Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda.

Simon Cowell recently marked eight years since the One Direction bandmates first auditioned, showing Tomlinson his and his bandmates’ original application forms. Judging by the video, Tomlinson wasn’t too impressed with his headshot…

Tomlinson is also a keen footballer player, a league or two ahead of your standard Sunday kick-about. After a charity game he was offered a development spot with Doncaster Rovers. He made his debut in the reserve team in 2013, and in 2014 moved to become joint owner of the club – although the deal later fell through.

His personal life has been covered in excruciating detail in the tabloids. Perhaps most notably, in 2016 he had a baby with former stylist Briana Jungwirth. Tragically, his mother Johannah Poulston passed away later that year at the age of 43.