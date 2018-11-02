Will there be a second series of McMafia?

SPOILERS! Do not read on until you have seen the final episode of series one

McMafia’s series one finale certainly leaves room for a second series, with James Norton’s Alex Godman ruthlessly destroying his main opponent, Vadim Kalyagin, and establishing his position as a top Mafioso.

Find out whether there’s more McMafia in the pipeline, below…

Will there be a series two?

McMafia is a coproduction from the BBC and the US network AMC. According to the BBC, a decision will be made as to whether it will return for another series once the drama has aired in America. It premieres in the US on 26 February.

Watch this space – and in the meantime, have a watch of our interview with Misha Glenny, author of the book McMafia.