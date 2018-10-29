‘Why did it have to be spiders?’ Viewers terrified by Doctor Who episode Arachnids in the UK

Doctor Who fans were put through their paces on Sunday night with terrifying spider-centric episode Arachnids in the UK.

The episode saw Jodie Whitaker’s Doctor and her companions return to Sheffield, but any hopes of a return to normality were short-lived.

They soon found themselves facing off against a giant eight-legged creature, which was equal parts thrilling and traumatising for the arachnophobes among Doctor Who viewers.

While it had its fair share of talking points – like Sex and the City star Chris Noth’s guest appearance as a Trump-like figure – the spiders dominated the conversation online during and after the episode’s airing.

I thought I was scared of spiders before this episode 😭😭😭🙈🙈🙈 #neversleepingagain #DoctorWho — Joy Scott (@JoyScott13) October 28, 2018

“Is Doctor Who supposed to be this terrifying?” @DebbieLarge1 wrote. I’m traumatised here with these giant spiders on the rampage, it’s worse than The Enemy.”

Is #DoctorWho supposed to be this terrifying? I’m traumatised here with these giant spiders on the rampage , it’s worse than The Enemy 😱 — TinyT (@DebbieLarge1) October 28, 2018

“This is by far the scariest Doctor Who episode since the weeping angels,” @Daanii_ann_SFC added.

This this by far the scariest Doctor Who episode since the weeping angels! Bloody spiders aaaah #DoctorWho — Dannii (@dannii_ann_SFC) October 28, 2018

And @itsdavidtennant (it’s not) reckons they could have made one small change: “why spiders..? Why couldn’t it be something like butterflies…”

Why spiders..? Why couldn't it be something like butterflies.. #DoctorWho — spooky kirby🎃 (@itsdavidtennant) October 28, 2018

Check out some more reactions below.

Am freaking out so much and scared that a load of spiders are going to invade my bedroom. Thanks #DoctorWho writers — Claire Allan (@missclaireallan) October 28, 2018

Little one is very frightened of spiders and is getting her strongest defences in preparation for #doctorwho. May hold onto it for #insidenumber9 pic.twitter.com/Rzqgtn1i5L — Jenny Colgan (@jennycolgan) October 28, 2018

I think they need to call Hagrid to help with the spiders #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/BOnoMdqDFu — Beth (@WarningAFanGirl) October 28, 2018

The episode also featured a small snippet of grime artist Stormzy’s track Know Me From: Ryan (Tosin Cole) plays it from “Sheffield’s sickest grime station”, with the aim of driving a horde of mutant spiders into a hotel panic room.

Stormzy is currently saving the day on Dr. Who, without even being there. What a time to be alive lol #Stormzy #DrWho — T R i N A (@Trinajc_) October 28, 2018

So they're using stormzy to get rid of spiders although these spiders are definitely too big for any boots.

#DrWho — Richard Walsh (@1walshcRc) October 28, 2018

Skepta and Giggs on next week’s episode then? We wouldn’t put it past them…

Doctor Who continues on BBC1 on Sundays