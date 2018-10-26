Is there going to be a Love Island Christmas special?

Love Island may be making a festive reappearance on our screens, with ITV bosses understood to be in discussions to reunite the cast of the fourth season for a Christmas special.

The latest series – which was won by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham – was a major success for ITV2 last summer, drawing in a peak audience of 3.9 million for its final at the end of July.

“Bosses have been wanting to get the cast back together for a few years now but have finally been given the green light because of the success of this year’s show,” an ITV source told the Sun.

“They know exactly the kind of drama that viewers want to see and getting together the couples who have split will certainly make for tense viewing.

“Producers are in the process of getting people to sign up and they are hoping that everybody agrees to it.”

It’s been a drama-fuelled few months since Dani and Jack were announced the (obvious) winners of Love Island, with five couples from the villa having since split.

The most recent casualty of the villa are Georgia ‘I’m loyal babes’ Steel and Sam Bird – shortly after the ITV Palooza, the pair split after Sam alleged Georgia had spent the night with her ex-boyfriend.

They join Laura and Jack, other Laura and Paul, Samira and Frankie and Charlie and Ellie in the mugged-off pile.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, with winners Jack and Dani still going strong – with the pair even rumoured to be having their very own reality show with EastEnders hardman Danny Dyer.

Elsewhere, finalists Megan and Wes and Kaz and Josh are still together and happy, along with villain of the year Adam and girlfriend Zara.

Meanwhile, Eyal Booker is still looking for love, appearing on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

But the model may not be able to make the Christmas special, having thrown his hat into the ring for a place on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

“I’d love to go into the jungle, or The Island with Bear Grylls. I’d like to do a show away from dating where I’m more into my natural environment, in nature. I’d like to do lots of jumping around and crazy activities.”

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for comment.