Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro to be guest judge on Strictly Come Dancing 2018

Ribeiro will be stepping in for Bruno Tonioli while the regular judge films Dancing with the Stars – but will he whip out the Carlton dance?

Alfonso Ribeiro (Getty, EH)

Forget about the Charleston, we might be seeing the Carlton dance on Strictly Come Dancing 2018: Fresh Prince of Bel Air star Alfonso Ribeiro is set to appear on the show as a guest judge.

Ribeiro, who played Carlton Banks alongside Will Smith in the 90s comedy, will be joining Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Darcey Bussell and Craig Revel-Horwood on the panel on Saturday 20th October 2018.

The American actor will be filling in for Bruno Tonioli, who is taking a one-week break from Strictly to film US equivalent Dancing with the Stars.

Tonioli is also a judge on the American version of Strictly. In 2017 he missed a weekend of filming on the UK series for the first time in 15 years. On that occasion, the BBC decided not to replace him with a guest judge.

Ribeiro himself won Dancing with the Stars in 2014 and returned to the show numerous times as a guest judge, so is no stranger to dance floors or judging panels.

The Fresh Prince star will be in BBC Elstree studios – just around the corner from where Strictly is filmed – anyway on Thursday 18th October to host a pilot version of the BBC’s new Family Fortunes-style game show Money Tree.

Ribeiro’s foray into BBC entertainment’s got us like…

carlton gif

