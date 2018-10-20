Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. X Factor’s LMA Choir won a LOT of fans with an “incredible” Lion King performance

X Factor’s LMA Choir won a LOT of fans with an “incredible” Lion King performance

The Liverpool group received plenty of praise for their Circle of Life cover

ITV Youtube screengrab,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OQtaZyRDkE, TL

Can you feel the love tonight for The LMA choir? In the first live show of The X Factor 2018, the Liverpool group blew away viewers and judges with their pitch-perfect cover of Lion King classic Circle of Life.

Advertisement

Although there was no sight of Simba or Rafiki, the choir’s performance was packed with powerful vocals that earned plenty of positive comments from the panel.

While Simon said the performance was the group’s best so far, Louis Tomlinson praised their “infectious energy” and, not wanting to swear on live TV, Ayda Field said the group was “bleeping incredible”.

Viewers at home also gave the choir plenty of praise…

And although some still thought the choir would be better suited on Britain’s Got Talent…

Advertisement

The majority still feel like the LMA could be real contenders this year…

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The X Factor

The X Factor judges 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

ITV, TL

The X Factor announcer just made a VERY awkward mistake

ITV, TL

Everything you need to know about X Factor contestant Molly Scott

TL, ITV

“Oh, shut up!”: X Factor fans LOVED Louis Tomlinson calling out Simon Cowell

ITV Youtube screengrab,https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-OQtaZyRDkE, TL

X Factor’s LMA Choir won a LOT of fans with an “incredible” Lion King performance

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more