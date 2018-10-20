X Factor’s LMA Choir won a LOT of fans with an “incredible” Lion King performance

Can you feel the love tonight for The LMA choir? In the first live show of The X Factor 2018, the Liverpool group blew away viewers and judges with their pitch-perfect cover of Lion King classic Circle of Life.

Although there was no sight of Simba or Rafiki, the choir’s performance was packed with powerful vocals that earned plenty of positive comments from the panel.

While Simon said the performance was the group’s best so far, Louis Tomlinson praised their “infectious energy” and, not wanting to swear on live TV, Ayda Field said the group was “bleeping incredible”.

Viewers at home also gave the choir plenty of praise…

i really like LMA and their performance was cooooool #xfactor — sandra ◟̽◞̽ 🎃 ᴸᵀ¹ ⁱˢ ᶜᵒᵐⁱⁿᵍ 😈🔥 (@larrycaring) October 20, 2018

LMA Choir got me wanting to back to my childhood and watch The Lion King! Amazing! #XFactor — Emily Moore (@MissEmilyMoorex) October 20, 2018

LMA choir honestly for me did one of the greatest performances I’ve ever seen on xfactor. It touched my heart and I thought it was incredible ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #thexfactor #xfactor — Emma Louise Delaney (@Emma_LouiseMSD) October 20, 2018

I wasn't that bothered about LMA Choir during their other X Factor appearances but blimey, Robbie Williams worked wonders with them there. Outstanding. #XFactor — Sean the Mondasian Cyberman (@WhoPotterVian) October 20, 2018

And although some still thought the choir would be better suited on Britain’s Got Talent…

LMA Choir should have gone to BGT #XFactor — Chenny (@che_chenny) October 20, 2018

The LMA choir should be on BGT #XFactor — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) October 20, 2018

The majority still feel like the LMA could be real contenders this year…

i LOVE lma choir. there's nothing like that in the mainstream and there needs to be. #xfactor — drew scarywhore (@louandhisboys) October 20, 2018