Who is The X Factor 2018 contestant Bella Penfold?

With The X Factor’s Six Chair challenge around the corner, the competition is starting to get serious – and the frontrunners are starting to stand out.

Simon Cowell has his work cut out this weekend selecting which six girls to put through to Judges’ Houses.

One singer who’s set to impress this weekend is the enthusiastic Bella Penfold.

The teen initially impressed the judges in her audition when she sang Joss Stone’s Fell In Love With A Boy.

New X Factor judge Ayda Field told her, “You’re like a puppy. You still need to grow into your paws, but I see a lot of potential in you.”

Will Bella prove top dog this weekend?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Bella Penfold?

The 19-year-old from Essex makes a living from singing in hotels by day, but is hoping to swap small-time gigs for big international tours as an established solo artist.

Unlike several other contestants on this year’s show, Bella is almost a throwback to the golden age of The X Factor, as she seems to genuinely be just an ordinary girl next door looking for a big break instead of an all-but-signed artist.

By the looks of her social media accounts, Bella’s only flirtation with fame prior to her appearance on the show was doing a summer course with the National Youth Theatre.

She previously studied Performing Arts at Harlow College, where she performed “an incredible vocal performance” at the Student Awards ceremony.

Since her appearance on the show, Bella has seen her profile already grow, joking on her Instagram page that people have been asking her for photos.

She has also performed at exclusive Essex restaurant Sheesh, a favourite with a number of celebrities.

After her first audition, X Factor judge Robbie Williams claimed Bella was “a little bit dangerous”.

“I don’t think you know what you’re going to do next,” he told her. “That’s very, very entertaining.”

Could Bella surprise us all by winning the whole show?

Bella Penfold: Key Facts

Age: 19

From: Essex

Instagram: @bellapenfoldofficial

Twitter: @bella_penfold

