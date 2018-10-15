Accessibility Links

Martin Freeman to star in new Sky comedy Breeders

The Sherlock star will lead the cast of the 10-part series from Veep writers and directors Simon Blackwell and Chris Addison

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Martin Freeman attends a screening of "Cargo" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theatre on April 19, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival)

Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard (Episodes) are set to star in a new comedy about parenting from Sky.

Breeders, a 10-part co-production between Sky and FX in the US, will see the Sherlock star play a caring father who discovers that he is not quite the man he thought he was.

According to a release by Sky, the new series will “expose the paradox of parenting that it is possible, in the same moment, to love your child to the horizon of the universe, while being apoplectically angry enough to want to send them there.”

The series has been created by Peep Show co-writer Simon Blackwell and The Thick of It star and comedian Chris Addison.

“I’m excited to be making Breeders with a team that can make me laugh while we look at some of the less-discussed truths and challenges of being a parent,” Freeman said.

Breeders will air on Sky and NOW TV in 2020

Breeders

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

