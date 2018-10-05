When will Succession season two air on TV – and what could happen next?

Succession season one came to a surprisingly dark and affecting end – and sowed plenty of seeds for what could be an eventful second season.

The series finale featured a shocking death, several power plays, an admission of adultery, a rocket launch explosion and one shudder-inducing reconciliation. In other words, just another day in the life of the Roy family…

It capped off one of the finest new series of the year, and with another run of episodes already confirmed, it’s time to start thinking about what we can expect when the Roys return.

Will the entire cast be coming back? And when will it be released? It’s time to tackle some of the burning questions about season two…

When will Succession season 2 air on TV?

No air date has been announced as yet, but, showrunner Jesse Armstrong (of Peep Show fame) and his team are already back in the writing room, with a production set to begin early next year.

The first season began in June this year in the States, so we could expected the new episodes to be released in summer 2019. We’ll keep this page updated with more details.



Can the showrunners keep the pace for another 10 episodes?

Season one was built, exquisitely, around gatherings – birthdays, Thanksgivings, bachelor parties, weddings – which brought the Roy family together. It meant that every episode felt like an event, and the minor time jumps kept everything feeling fresh.

TV shows tend to diversify as seasons progress, taking their characters on different, diverging paths – but we’re really hoping this is one element of Succession that stays the same.

Will the whole cast be coming back?

It sure seems so. Succession functions best as an ensemble show, shifting between members of the Roy family and a couple of tag-alongs in cousin Greg and Tom (Matthew Macfadyen).

By all accounts, the entire cast from season one will be on board to return for the second season, which will reportedly begin shooting in early 2019.

What’s next for Kendall?

After spending the majority of the season on the back foot, prodigal son Kendall (Jeremy Strong) found himself in an unlikely – and ill-fitting – power position at the beginning of the finale. He managed to send his father Logan (Brian Cox) into panic mode by handing him a letter informing him that he and fellow shareholder Stewy (Arian Moayed) were about to “bearhug” him into submission (by offering to buy him out at a share price so good that he could not legally turn them down).

But this didn’t last long. On a late night mission to find drugs, Kendall crashed a car into a lake, resulting in the accidental death of his young companion (a waiter at Shiv’s wedding who had been scolded and dismissed by Logan).

After attempting to save the waiter, Kendall ran back to his hotel, cleaned himself up and returned to the wedding as if nothing had happened, only to be called into his father’s room during breakfast the following day, where he discovered his goose was cooked.

Logan explained to him that his room key had been found with the body, and that he had been spotted, soaking wet, heading back into his room after the crash. He added that he had the power to make this go away.

“This could be the defining moment of your life,” he tells his son. “A rich kid kills a boy. You’d never be anything else. Or it could be what it should be: nothing at all. A sad little detail at a lovely wedding, where father and son are reconciled.”

Kendall then broke down in his father’s arms, with Logan consoling him: “You’re my boy. You’re my number one boy”. It was a heartbreaking end to the duo’s lopsided game of tug-o-war, and it feels definitive.

If Logan can indeed make the potential manslaughter charge go away, Kendall is likely stuck under his father’s thumb forever. Alternatively, if the details somehow do get out, he will face criminal charges, and his reputation will be ruined forever.

Either way, it’s hard to imagine him shaking off this trauma and returning to the falsely confident, rhyme-spitting wannabe mogul that was so fun to watch in season one.

Are Tom and Shiv in an open relationship?

Tom and Shiv (Sarah Snook) had an unusual wedding night, with the latter divulging her affair with her colleague and ex-boyfriend Nate. She added that she would not be able to maintain a monogamous relationship.

Tom, devastated by this news, tells her that he loves her anyway, and the duo share a kiss, which seems to confirm that they’re going to plough ahead. But Tom later on goes out of his way to kick Nate out of the afterparty, after forcing him to pour his glass of wine – Tom’s comparatively impoverished parents’ only contribution to the wedding – back into the bottle.

It seems there is plenty of friction ahead for the newlyweds.

Is Connor really going to run for President?



In the finale, Connor Roy (Alan Ruck), Logan’s eldest and oddest son, announced to his escort girlfriend Willow that he wants to run for president, after espousing some Trumpian nonsense to Bernie Sanders stand-in presidential candidate Gil Eavis (whom his sister is representing, at her father’s behest).

If he really does intend on doing this, we could expect to see greater echoes of the current presidential administration in future seasons – but it could also just be an outlandish, off-the-cuff remark to prove to Willow that he has a semblance of ambition, after she had told a partygoer that he “does nothing” (she wasn’t wrong…).

Succession season two is expected to air on Sky Atlantic in 2019