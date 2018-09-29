Strictly Come Dancing 2018: who is top of the leaderboard?

It’s time to conquer that Charleston, to chisel that cha-cha-cha, to rule the rumba – the dance for the Glitterball trophy has begun.

Advertisement

Over the course of the next few months, 15 couples will compete across a range of themes and styles, testing their dancing ability to see where they end up on the weekly leaderboard. The top couple is showered in glory, the bottom two run the risk of going home.

Here at RadioTimes.com we’ll be keeping you updated from week-to-week with the couples’ ever-shifting moves up and down the leaderboard. Check back to see how your favourite couple is doing, and how they’ve performed in the competition overall.

Advertisement

Let the dancing begin!