Everything you need to know about BBC2's Princess Margaret documentary

The BBC is dedicating a documentary to Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II’s younger sister and glamorous ‘black sheep’ of the royal family.

The story of her life has recently captured viewers of Netflix’s The Crown, with Vanessa Kirby starring as the young princess.

Now the BBC is picking up the story with new documentary Princess Margaret: the Rebel Royal. Find out more about the new series below.

What time is Princess Margaret: the Rebel Royal on TV?

Part one of the documentary airs on BBC2 at 9pm on Tuesday 11th September, and the second part on Tuesday 18th September at the same time.

What’s the documentary about?

Princess Margaret was a woman of contradictions. One moment funny, modern and informal; the next frosty and inscrutable. BBC2’s Princess Margaret: the Rebel Royal attempts to untangle these complexities, featuring archival footage and interviews with a variety of the princess’s former friends.

Lady Jane Rayne recalls asking after Princess Margaret’s father. “Do you mean the king?” the princess replied haughtily.

A combination of “blue eyes and a will of iron” even at birth, according to the Queen Mother, Princess Margaret’s life was one of undeniable privilege – but the documentary still elicits sympathy for the ‘spare to the heir’, who was even denied a proper education to prevent her from outshining her older sister, the future Queen.