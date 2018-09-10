Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
There’s no Missy, River Song or other returning characters in this year’s Doctor Who

There’s no Missy, River Song or other returning characters in this year’s Doctor Who

New boss Chris Chibnall is keeping it simple for Jodie Whittaker’s first series

Michelle Gomez' Missy, Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and Alex Kingston's River Song in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

We already knew that Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who series would be all about the new, given that the series has a new lead (Whittaker), new companions (Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill and Bradley Walsh), a new behind-the-scenes team and even a new time slot.

Advertisement

However, new (natch) boss Chris Chibnall has now doubled down on the upcoming series’ clean slate, confirming that popular returning characters from recent years of the sci-fi series won’t be coming back either.

In an interview with the Times Magazine, Chibnall revealed that the likes of Alex Kingston’s River Song, Michelle Gomez’s Missy (aka the female regeneration of longtime villain the Master) and the Paternoster Gang (including Neve McIntosh’s Madame Vastra and Dan Starkey’s Strax) won’t be included this time around, and while it’s not a massive shock – we might have heard by now if any of those figures were making a reappearance, and both Missy and River are technically dead at this point – it’s a definite sign of the vision Chibnall has for the show.

“I want this to be a recruiting year for Doctor Who to bring in that next generation of audiences,” he explained.

Chibnall also confirmed that other recurring monsters like the Daleks, the Cybermen and the Weeping Angels had been banished for the time being, with series 11 instead focusing on new baddies and threats to be enjoyed by new and old fans alike.

In other words, even the most dedicated Who fan won’t have much of an advantage when it comes to keeping track of all the characters, aliens and monsters this series. True nerd egalitarianism at last.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Sunday 7th October

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Michelle Gomez' Missy, Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and Alex Kingston's River Song in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The Assets Picture Shows: Jodie Whittaker (UKTV)

How to watch Jodie Whittaker’s US drama The Assets on TV in the UK

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

(YouTube)

Time to shine Jodie Whittaker literally breaks a glass ceiling in new Doctor Who trailer

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 13:00:01 on 17/07/2018 - Programme Name: Doctor Who Series 11 - TX: n/a - Episode: July Preview (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **Strictly Embargoed until 17/07/2018 13:00:01** Graham (BRADLEY WALSH) - (C) BBC / BBC Studios - Photographer: Henrik Knudsen

Bradley Walsh reveals why he initially turned down Doctor Who

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more