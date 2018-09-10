This Bodyguard fan has an inspired theory about what’s REALLY going on after episode 4’s twist

CONTAINS SPOILERS Is Jed Mercurio's drama actually a modern re-telling of Romeo and Juliet?

**Contains major spoilers for episode four of Bodyguard**

Still reeling from Julia Montague’s (Keeley Hawes) shocking apparent death in Bodyguard episode four? Well this theory about what’s really going on in Jed Mercurio’s twisting drama might just blow your mind (or at least leave you lol-ing)…

In Sunday night’s harrowing episode, it appeared that the Home Secretary had passed away from injuries sustained during the bomb attack in episode three, leaving her distraught, PTSD-ridden bodyguard and lover David Budd (Richard Madden) to attempt suicide – only to find that the bullets in his gun had been replaced with blanks.

It was all quite overwhelming, and leaves us with a number of massive questions as we head into the remaining two episodes. But, if Twitter user @Alex_Goldsmith’s theory is correct, Mercurio has been inspired by an even more respected writer than himself, and that could mean Julia is not dead after all…

“This is just a nuanced Romeo and Juliet, isn’t it,” tweeted Alex. “She’s not really dead. He (tried to) kill himself. Last name Montague… Cracked it.”

This is just a nuance of Romeo and Juliet isn’t it. She’s not really dead. He (tried to) kill himself. Last name Montague.. cracked it #bodyguard — Alex Goldsmith (@alex_goldsmith_) September 9, 2018

It’s a crazy theory… crazy like a fox. Could it be true? Could Mercurio really have been hinting at the story’s similarities to Shakespeare’s classic romantic tragedy by naming Hawes’ character Montague? And does this mean that Julia isn’t really dead, like in the play?

Other fans on Twitter soon found some more (questionable) pieces of evidence to support the theory…

Budd is linked to flower…and a rose by any other name!? You can’t make this up — Joanna Rodger (@MissDunmore1) September 9, 2018

And it’s written by @jed_mercurio which sounds a bit like Mercutio?? Ummm — Lauren Turner (@thisislaurent) September 9, 2018

And he is now wearing a CAP(ulet) ! — Sarah louise Hill (@sarahloulouhill) September 9, 2018

Others, however, weren’t quite as supportive, pointing out that it was Romeo, not Juliet, who came from the house of Montague, and that, even if correct, it doesn’t necessarily mean everything is going to be ok in the end.

Nice try sweetie but Romeo is a Montague not Juliet but sure thing xox — Rori 💓 (@RoriWinchester) September 9, 2018

I don’t think that’s how Romeo and Juliet panned out… — Dr Alana (@uk_alana) September 9, 2018

I did wonder if she's really dead. But if it's Romeo and Juliet, they'd both be dead by the end, so I'm not entirely on board with that theory. — ange1ina (@ange1ina) September 9, 2018

It may not be much, but it’s enough hope to keep us going until next Sunday…

Bodyguard continues next Sunday at 9pm on BBC1