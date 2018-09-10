Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
This Bodyguard fan has an inspired theory about what’s REALLY going on after episode 4’s twist

This Bodyguard fan has an inspired theory about what’s REALLY going on after episode 4’s twist

CONTAINS SPOILERS Is Jed Mercurio's drama actually a modern re-telling of Romeo and Juliet?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 4) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER, 2018* David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

**Contains major spoilers for episode four of Bodyguard**

Advertisement

Still reeling from Julia Montague’s (Keeley Hawes) shocking apparent death in Bodyguard episode four? Well this theory about what’s really going on in Jed Mercurio’s twisting drama might just blow your mind (or at least leave you lol-ing)…

In Sunday night’s harrowing episode, it appeared that the Home Secretary had passed away from injuries sustained during the bomb attack in episode three, leaving her distraught, PTSD-ridden bodyguard and lover David Budd (Richard Madden) to attempt suicide – only to find that the bullets in his gun had been replaced with blanks.

It was all quite overwhelming, and leaves us with a number of massive questions as we head into the remaining two episodes. But, if Twitter user @Alex_Goldsmith’s theory is correct, Mercurio has been inspired by an even more respected writer than himself, and that could mean Julia is not dead after all…

“This is just a nuanced Romeo and Juliet, isn’t it,” tweeted Alex. “She’s not really dead. He (tried to) kill himself. Last name Montague… Cracked it.”

It’s a crazy theory… crazy like a fox. Could it be true? Could Mercurio really have been hinting at the story’s similarities to Shakespeare’s classic romantic tragedy by naming Hawes’ character Montague? And does this mean that Julia isn’t really dead, like in the play?

Other fans on Twitter soon found some more (questionable) pieces of evidence to support the theory…

Others, however, weren’t quite as supportive, pointing out that it was Romeo, not Juliet, who came from the house of Montague, and that, even if correct, it doesn’t necessarily mean everything is going to be ok in the end.

It may not be much, but it’s enough hope to keep us going until next Sunday…

Advertisement

Bodyguard continues next Sunday at 9pm on BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Bodyguard

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 4) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER, 2018* David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bodyguard episode 4

7 questions we have after that EXTREMELY eventful fourth episode of Bodyguard

MAMMOTH SCREEN FOR ITV VANITY FAIR EPISODE 4 Pictured:OLIVIA COOKE as Becky Sharp and TOM BATEMAN as Rawdon Crawley. Photographer:ROBERT VIGLASKY This photograph is (C) iTV and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com For further information please contact: Patrick.smith@itv.com 0207 1573044

Vanity Fair episode 3 recap: marriages galore as the beaus prepare for battle

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 04/09/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 4) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 4TH SEPTEMBER, 2018* David Budd (RICHARD MADDEN) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Des Willie

Bodyguard episode 4 recap: Thriller produces another stunning plot twist

EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 THURS 5TH OCTOBER - BODYGUARD FIRST LOOK IMAGE

Who's who? Meet the cast on Bodyguard on BBC1

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more