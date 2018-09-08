Lin-Manuel Miranda sings musical hits with fans during surprise Cardiff open mic appearance

The Hamilton star is in Wales filming for BBC1's His Dark Materials – but clearly needed to let off steam singing tunes from Les Misérables and Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda inspired an incredible musical sing-a-long on Thursday night after making a surprise appearance at a Cardiff open mic night.

The Hamilton creator and star, who is in Wales filming for the BBC’s His Dark Materials, turned up at music night Jane’s Calamity in Porters bar and sang hits from Les Misérables and Hamilton with the crowd.

Fans shared footage of the actor arriving on stage and performing songs including My Shot and One Day More.

He had been tipped off about the night on Twitter last month, and promised that if he was off work he would come along.

Date & time, if I’m off work, let’s do this. 👊🏽 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 8, 2018

Here he is singing Stars from Les Mis…

And here he is rocking out to One Day More with the crowd.

A few videos from this evening. Still can’t believe that I got to speak to and sing along with @Lin_Manuel at a little pub in Cardiff. Thanks again for the amazing night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1ou2xBFFEq — Sarah. 🐙 (@_SarahoftheSea) September 7, 2018

And finally, My Shot from his musical Hamilton.

Miranda is currently filming for BBC1’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials. He is set to star as American explorer Lee Scoresby.

The rumors are true.

I'm headed back to 🇬🇧 for a couple of months.

Via hot air balloon.

With my daemon Hester in tow… — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) July 27, 2018

The drama is being filmed in Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff. Find out more about the full incredible cast Miranda is working with here.