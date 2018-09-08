Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Lin-Manuel Miranda sings musical hits with fans during surprise Cardiff open mic appearance

Lin-Manuel Miranda sings musical hits with fans during surprise Cardiff open mic appearance

The Hamilton star is in Wales filming for BBC1's His Dark Materials – but clearly needed to let off steam singing tunes from Les Misérables and Hamilton

(Getty)

Lin-Manuel Miranda inspired an incredible musical sing-a-long on Thursday night after making a surprise appearance at a Cardiff open mic night.

Advertisement

The Hamilton creator and star, who is in Wales filming for the BBC’s His Dark Materials, turned up at music night Jane’s Calamity in Porters bar and sang hits from Les Misérables and Hamilton with the crowd.

Fans shared footage of the actor arriving on stage and performing songs including My Shot and One Day More.

He had been tipped off about the night on Twitter last month, and promised that if he was off work he would come along.

Here he is singing Stars from Les Mis…

And here he is rocking out to One Day More with the crowd.

And finally, My Shot from his musical Hamilton.

Miranda is currently filming for BBC1’s adaptation of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials. He is set to star as American explorer Lee Scoresby.

Advertisement

The drama is being filmed in Wolf Studios Wales in Cardiff. Find out more about the full incredible cast Miranda is working with here.

Tags

All about His Dark Materials

(Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Getty)

Meet the cast of His Dark Materials

Ruta Gedmintas

EXCLUSIVE BBC His Dark Materials adaptation casts witch queen Serafina Pekkala

Outlander Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is caught in a “time travel Wife Swap” with the stars of Outlander

(Getty)

BBC reveals incredible full cast of His Dark Materials

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more