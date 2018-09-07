Jodie Whittaker literally breaks a glass ceiling in new Doctor Who series 11 trailer

The Thirteenth Doctor brings the house down in a "glorious" new trailer for the BBC sci-fi series

We’ve had a Doctor Who series 11 air date, now it’s time to celebrate with a glorious new trailer starring Jodie Whittaker.

The BBC has released a new promo clip featuring the Thirteenth Doctor literally breaking a glass ceiling – which is kind of appropriate given that Whittaker is the first woman to play the role of the Doctor.

The clip, set to the song Glorious by Macklemore and Skylar Grey, sees the Doctor standing in a great hall beneath a beautiful stained glass roof, which subsequently comes crashing down around her.

Her response?

“Whoops!”

After zooming in on Whittaker’s not-so-apologetic face, the footage then cuts to reveal the tagline for the new series – “it’s about time”.

Intriguingly, the domed ceiling also bears a passing resemblance to a giant glitter ball, which again is appropriate given that Strictly Come Dancing is set to return this weekend.

Perhaps the promo will be used before the start of Strictly 2018?

Either way, it just goes to show that even the most incidental of teasers have been given plenty of thought, love and attention. Now that surely bodes well for the new era, doesn’t it?

Doctor Who series 11 begins Sunday 7th October on BBC1, moving from Saturdays to Sundays for the first time