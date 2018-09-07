Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Viewers thought BBC drama Keeping Faith lived up to the hype

Viewers thought BBC drama Keeping Faith lived up to the hype

People loved the hit Welsh noir’s debut on BBC1 – especially the soundtrack

(Keeping Faith, BBC)

After becoming a massive hit in Wales and breaking records on BBC iPlayer with an extended run, Welsh drama Keeping Faith finally premiered on BBC1 on Thursday night.

Advertisement

The series stars Torchwood actress Eve Myles as a lawyer, wife and mother, named Faith, who is searching for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of her husband Evan.

Keeping Faith’s arrival on BBC1 was hotly anticipated following its huge success in Wales and on iPlayer, and it’s fair to say the series debut lived up to the hype…

Lots of viewers also said they loved the show’s haunting theme tune – Faith’s Song by Amy Wadge.

But the question on everyone’s lips is, “What happened to Evan?”

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 13 July 2018

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Keeping Faith

Eve Myles in new drama Keeping Faith (BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Eve Myles (Getty, EH)

Torchwood star Eve Myles “can’t wait” for Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who: “now is the time of the woman”

(Keeping Faith, BBC)

Acclaimed Welsh drama Keeping Faith is coming to BBC1

imagenotavailable1

That Dog Can Dance… but does it have the Rex Factor?

imagenotavailable1

The first scene from Downton Abbey series six is a Dowager Countess and Isobel Crawley head-to-head

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more