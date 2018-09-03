Accessibility Links

Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio “thought long and hard” about revealing contents of THAT briefcase

The Line of Duty creator is teasing his audience

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 28/08/2018 - Programme Name: Bodyguard - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. Ep 3) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 28TH AUGUST, 2018* Tahir Mahmood (SHUBHAM SARAF) - (C) World Productions - Photographer: Sophie Mutevelian

Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio has shared that he “thought long and hard” about whether or not to reveal the contents of the briefcase at the centre of the drama’s third episode on Sunday night.

Advertisement

The item in question was the subject of much scrutiny in the events leading up to a shocking bomb attack on the auditorium where Home Secretary Julia Montague (Keeley Hawes) was delivering a controversial speech.

It was given to new PR advisor Tahir Mahmood by Julia’s slimy employee, Rob Macdonald, and scrutinised by bodyguard David Budd (Richard Madden) outside the auditorium – but we never actually saw what was in it, and many fans on Twitter believe that it was carrying the explosives

“We thought long and hard whether to show you what was in the briefcase,” Mercurio tweeted on Monday morning, as Twitter went wild with speculation. “And decided not to.”

It’s a teasing remark from the writer, as by signalling out the briefcase, he’s suggesting that viewers are on the right track – without actually giving us any concrete info about its significance. Guess we’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out…

Advertisement

Bodyguard resumes on Sunday at 9pm on BBC1

All about Bodyguard

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more