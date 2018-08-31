Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
BBC reveals new image of Doctor Who companions Yaz and Ryan – but all fans want now is the air date

BBC reveals new image of Doctor Who companions Yaz and Ryan – but all fans want now is the air date

Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole are pictured together in a scene from the new series – but when will be able to see it in full?

Doctor Who (BBC, EH)

The BBC continues to tantalise Doctor Who fans with information, sneak peeks and images from series 11, with the latest addition being a photo of companions Yaz and Ryan.

Advertisement

Tragically, the most important information is still yet to be revealed: when will the series actually air?

In the sneak peek revealed on Twitter, Mandip Gill’s Yaz and Tosin Cole’s Ryan are seen walking through wasteland with makeshift devices in their hands and looking very perplexed at whatever is in the air before them.

However, as one fan drily replied, it’s not a “new look” of the cast that Doctor Who viewers are desperate for: it’s a “new look” at the unreleased air date…

As it stands, all we know is that the new series starring Jodie Whittaker will arrive “by October”

Advertisement

Watch this space.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor Who (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh, Jodie Whittaker and Tosin Cole in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who team hint at “dark,” “epic” and “squelchy” new episodes

Bodyguard (BBC), Vanity Fair (ITV)

Autumn’s top 20 dramas – introduced by their writers and creators

Jodie Whittaker in Doctor Who series 11 (BBC, HF)

Filming wraps on Jodie Whittaker’s first series of Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker, Mandip Gill, Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole in the new Doctor Who trailer (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who series 11 cast confirm secretive South Africa filming

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more