BBC reveals new image of Doctor Who companions Yaz and Ryan – but all fans want now is the air date

Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole are pictured together in a scene from the new series – but when will be able to see it in full?

The BBC continues to tantalise Doctor Who fans with information, sneak peeks and images from series 11, with the latest addition being a photo of companions Yaz and Ryan.

Tragically, the most important information is still yet to be revealed: when will the series actually air?

In the sneak peek revealed on Twitter, Mandip Gill’s Yaz and Tosin Cole’s Ryan are seen walking through wasteland with makeshift devices in their hands and looking very perplexed at whatever is in the air before them.

Here’s a new look at Yaz and Ryan courtesy of @DWMtweets #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/EYCIYjRaJR — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) August 31, 2018

However, as one fan drily replied, it’s not a “new look” of the cast that Doctor Who viewers are desperate for: it’s a “new look” at the unreleased air date…

Can we have a new look at the air date please? — Elliot Taylor (@Elliot98Taylor) August 31, 2018

As it stands, all we know is that the new series starring Jodie Whittaker will arrive “by October”…

Watch this space.