Former Doctor Colin Baker signed Ingrid Oliver’s fan art with the sweetest message

And now fans REALLY want an Osgood/Sixth Doctor spin-off story

L BBC https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TtmtbiPjLAs, R: Getty, TL

Colin Baker, the man who played Doctor Who’s sixth and most colourful Doctor, is an absolute sweetie.

The evidence? Take the message he wrote on the fan art presented by Ingrid Oliver, who played Osgood (and her Zygon duplicate) in the BBC sci-fi show. Showing the made-up photo of herself standing by Colin’s Doctor on Twitter, Oliver revealed his autograph alongside the message: “For Ingrid, the companion I wish I’d had”.

An amazing moment for Oliver, but probably a terrible one for Sophie Aldred and Bonnie Langford, who played Sixth doctor companions Ace and Mel, respectively.

However, fans love the idea of Osgood and the Sixth Doctor pairing up and now want the characters to join forces in a new Big Finish audio adventure.

It’s unclear at the moment if Osgood will return to Dr Who, with the character appearing only in name during 2016 Christmas Special The Return of Doctor Mysterio. But it’s not too likely: the scientist was a character created by former Who boss Steven Moffat, who’s now been replaced by Chris Chibnall. And as it seems like the new head of Who wants to establish a new era of in the show – with a new Tardis, sonic screwdriver, companions and, of course, Doctor in Jodie Whittaker – don’t expect him to tread on past ground too heavily.

So, for the moment at least, it looks like Osgood won’t be materializing to our screens.

Doctor Who will return “by October” to BBC1

All about Doctor Who

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

