Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
Everything you need to know about Sky’s police drama 9-1-1

Everything you need to know about Sky’s police drama 9-1-1

When is Sky Witness' 9-1-1 on TV, and what's it about?

Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause (Sky)

From Glee’s Ryan Murphy comes another equally corny – and yet equally addictive – import from across the Atlantic. 9-1-1, starring the brilliant Angela Bassett (Black Panther), follows emergency responders working to save lives in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about 9-1-1.

When is 9-1-1 on TV?

9-1-1 airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on Sky Witness, starting on 15th August.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, check out the action-packed offering below.

What’s 9-1-1 about?

From the producers of American Horror Story and The People v OJ Simpson, 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as a police sergeant with problems at home, Connie Britton (Nashville) as a call operative and Peter Krause (The Catch, Six Feet Under) as a recovering alcoholic and firehouse captain.

In the trailer (above), we see our heroes respond to a range of emergencies: the “everyday” – cue an amusing montage of plumbing issues – and “the second kind of emergency, the kind that comes without warning”.

The show’s pilot, for example, features a woman being choked by her pet python (with the responders wondering whether the best response would be simply to punch the snake) and a newborn baby stuck inside a pipe in an apartment.

Advertisement

So, not your average cop show – and maybe all the better for it.

Tags

All about 9-1-1

Connie Britton, Angela Bassett and Peter Krause (Sky)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

ALL ABOUT THE WASHINGTONS

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Strictly 2017 question mark

Who's in? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant rumours

Strictly Come Dancing 2017 - TX13 LIVE SHOW

Who has won Strictly Come Dancing in the past?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more