Everything you need to know about Sky’s police drama 9-1-1

When is Sky Witness' 9-1-1 on TV, and what's it about?

From Glee’s Ryan Murphy comes another equally corny – and yet equally addictive – import from across the Atlantic. 9-1-1, starring the brilliant Angela Bassett (Black Panther), follows emergency responders working to save lives in Los Angeles.

Here’s everything you need to know about 9-1-1.

When is 9-1-1 on TV?

9-1-1 airs on Wednesdays at 9pm on Sky Witness, starting on 15th August.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, check out the action-packed offering below.

What’s 9-1-1 about?

From the producers of American Horror Story and The People v OJ Simpson, 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett as a police sergeant with problems at home, Connie Britton (Nashville) as a call operative and Peter Krause (The Catch, Six Feet Under) as a recovering alcoholic and firehouse captain.

In the trailer (above), we see our heroes respond to a range of emergencies: the “everyday” – cue an amusing montage of plumbing issues – and “the second kind of emergency, the kind that comes without warning”.

The show’s pilot, for example, features a woman being choked by her pet python (with the responders wondering whether the best response would be simply to punch the snake) and a newborn baby stuck inside a pipe in an apartment.

So, not your average cop show – and maybe all the better for it.