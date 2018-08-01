Viewers really thought Age Before Beauty was a Cutting It remake
People watching Debbie Horsfield’s new salon-set drama couldn't stop comparing it to her noughties series starring Amanda Holden
Poldark writer Debbie Horsfield’s snappy new salon drama Age Before Beauty served up secret love affairs and new characters in its debut episode on Tuesday night. And for many viewers, it all felt very similar to another BBC show: Cutting It.
You remember Cutting It, right? The BBC drama of 2002-5, which, like Age Before Beauty, was set in Manchester and penned by Horsfield? The show that followed the lives and loves of a hairdressing team? And starred Amanda Holden and Ben Daniels?
Well, Twitter certainly didn’t forget…
This new drama, #AgeBeforeBeauty on @BBCOne reminds me of series Cutting It.
— Becca Overton (@becca_overton) July 31, 2018
Sadly, so far #AgeBeforeBeauty is just a carbon copy of ‘Cutting It’ 16 years on.
— Paula Anne (@Beauvale3) July 31, 2018
In fact, many were confused about whether the new BBC drama was a sequel or reboot of Cutting it…
#AgeBeforeBeauty Shouldn’t we just call this “Cutting It 2” ?
— DavidC ☕️ (@motheradamplay) July 31, 2018
So this new thing on BBC1 is basically a Cutting It reboot, right? #AgeBeforeBeauty
— Pip Pip Divall (@pipdivall) July 31, 2018
Cutting It Series 5 #AgeBeforeBeauty
— SeasonOneTV (@SeasonOneTV) July 31, 2018
Is #AgeBeforeBeauty a #CuttingIt remake?
— Special Guest Star (@MrDCPhillips) July 31, 2018
So, how do the two shows fare head-to-head? While some thought Age Before Beauty was a cut above its predecessor with its “brilliant writing” and “excellent” cast …
So much love for #AgeBeforeBeauty! Brilliant writing, fabulous cast and set in my hometown ❤️ 🐝 #Manchester
— Jo Booth (@JaegerBooth) July 31, 2018
Its very similar to Cutting It also written by Debbie Horsfield I was hoping for something a bit different but I'll give it a chance the cast however is excellent #AgeBeforeBeauty
— Arlene Woollard (@Arlene_HWycombe) July 31, 2018
The gifted #DebbieHorsfield, whose writing I love on #Poldark, has done it again with #AgeBeforeBeauty 👏🏻@BBCOne
— Susan (@susanjen78) July 31, 2018
…but some were left tearing their hair out after “clichés” and “forced” acting…
#AgeBeforeBeauty clichéd characters unfortunately and I was reminded of 'Cutting It' which seemed more three dimensional😕
— Tina Harrigan-James (@THarriganJames) July 31, 2018
Anyone saying that #AgeBeforeBeauty is a rehash of #CuttingIt can bore off! Cutting it was faaarr superior. I have the entire series on box set to prove it!
— L I S A T (@Lisey_loo) July 31, 2018
Was really looking forward to #agebeforebeauty but sorry, was really disappointed with first episode. Shouty, OTT acting, slow to get going, unrealistic. Hoping it gets into it's stride next week or I'm out.
— Sharon (@sharonfrommanc) July 31, 2018
Nope BBC this is lazy tired cliche over acted crap. Characters totally ott . #AgeBeforeBeauty
— maxwell eriks (@original1228) July 31, 2018
Writer of 'Cutting It' has taken the odds and sods that didn't make the script back then, added in some family clichés from 'Bread' and given it to some great actors who deserve much better characters. Not even a Groupon deal could save this. #AgeBeforeBeauty
— Jennifer (@JennyPennySays) July 31, 2018
#AgeBeforeBeauty The scenario is like a poor version of Cutting It, the script is awful and so.e of the acting forced and over the top. Not impressed. #AgebeforeBeauty
— PrincessedeM (@MPrincessede) July 31, 2018
However, this is only our first snip of the new series: there are still five more episodes of Age and Beauty to come. Here’s hoping the Cutting It comparisons grow out quickly…
Age Before Beauty continues on BBC1 on Tuesday nights