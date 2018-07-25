First look at Vicky McClure and Anna Maxwell Martin in BBC drama Mother’s Day

The 90-minute drama will cover the aftermath of the 1993 Warrington bombings

The BBC has released the first photos of stars Vicky McClure (Line of Duty) and Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland) in upcoming drama Mother’s Day, which centres around the aftermath of the Warrington bombings in 1993.

Two young children were killed and dozens were injured when two small bombs exploded on Bridge Street in Warrington on 20th March 1993.

The 90-minute feature will tell the story of two women living either side of the Irish sea, who are brought together following the tragedy. McClure will play Susan McHugh, the real-life Dubliner who organised one of the largest peace rallies in Irish history in the wake of the bombing, while Maxwell Martin will star as Wendy Parry, whose 12-year-old son Tim lost his life in the attack.

Take a look at the two in character below, alongside co-stars Daniel Mays (Against the Law) and David Wilmot (Netflix’s The Alienist).

The drama will mark the 25th anniversary of the tragedy when it airs on BBC2 this autumn. It is written by Nick Leather, the man behind Murdered for Being Different and Broken.