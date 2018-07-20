Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Celebrity Big Brother to fill house with stars who’ve experienced “their own media storm”

Celebrity Big Brother to fill house with stars who’ve experienced “their own media storm”

Welcome to the eye of the storm...

CBB Eye Final

It’s fair to say Celebrity Big Brother has never shied away from casting controversial characters but the new series is going one step further, specifically bringing in a houseful of stars who’ve “been caught up in their own media storm”.

Advertisement

“All of the celebrity names entering the house will have been caught up in their own media storm,” Channel 5 tell us. “And now, the celebrities are once again putting themselves in the public eye and this time they have a lot to prove”.

And of course the all-new CBB eye logo (above) reflects that theme, with lightning bolts flanking a swirling iris that is, quite literally, the eye of the storm.

Celebrity Big Brother returns to Channel 5 in August (rather wisely after Love Island finishes), with presenter Emma Willis and Bit on the Side host Rylan Clark-Neal both set to feature once again.

Check out a short teaser which reveals the new eye, amidst stormy visuals, below.

Advertisement

Celebrity Big Brother will return to Channel 5 in August

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother, Channel 5 email, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Screen Shot 2018-07-18 at 10.33.19

Taron Edgerton is a robbin’ hoodie in new Robin Hood trailer

Screen Shot 2018-07-20 at 10.51.53

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Les Miserables (2012) Samantha Barks as Eponine; Eddie Redmayne as Marius © Universal Pictures

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Screen Shot 2018-07-18 at 11.26.48

Gemma Collins visits Litchfield prison in bizarre Orange is the New Black-TOWIE crossover

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more