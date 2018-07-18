Gemma Collins visits Litchfield prison in bizarre Orange is the New Black-TOWIE crossover

Ahead of the release of Orange is the New Black season six, Netflix has brokered what has got to be one of the weirdest crossovers of recent times: The Only Way is Essex star Gemma Collins making a stop-over in Litchfield prison.

Advertisement

Donning a jazzed-up version of the iconic orange prison outfit, the TOWIE star pops into Litchfield for a day, happening upon a game of poker between Maria Ruiz (Jessica Pimentel), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Crazy Eyes (Uzo Aduba) and Cindy (Adrienne C Moore).

“Girls I hear you talking,” Gemma says, “yes I am the queen of England. But you can call me Gemma”. But when she brags about her internet fame, Taystee recognises her as being “from the Jungle”, referring to her now infamous appearance on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

“You cried and everything – and you left!” Taystee says.

Watch the clip below…

We’re not exactly sure if this is certified canon in either TOWIE or Orange Is the New Black, but it certainly has reminded us that there’s a new season of the latter coming out soon – for better or worse. I’m off for a lie down…

Advertisement

Orange is the New Black season 6 is released on Netflix UK on Friday 27th July