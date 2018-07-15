When is the Wimbledon 2018 final?

Find out when and how to watch the men’s and women’s finals on the BBC

After a fortnight of fierce competition on the courts at Wimbledon, the tournament’s top male and female players will go head-to-head in finals in a bid to be crowned the winner of the 2018 Championships.

This year’s finals will take place on the last weekend of the tournament, with American six-time winner Serena Williams and German 2016 finalist Angelique Kerber battling it out on Saturday 14th, before Novak Djokovic plays Kevin Anderson on Sunday 15th July, the same day as the World Cup final.

See below for the full list of matches being played on each day of finals weekend…

Saturday 14 th July

Women’s singles final (starting on Centre Court at 2pm)

SERENA WILLIAMS (25) v ANGELIQUE KERBER (11)

Men’s doubles final

Ladies doubles final

Girls’ singles final

Boys’ and girls’ doubles

Women’s wheelchair singles final

Men’s wheelchair doubles final

Invitation doubles

Quad wheelchair doubles exhibition

Sunday 15 th July

Men’s singles final (starting at Centre Court at 2pm)

KEVIN ANDERSON (8) v NOVAK DJOKOVIC (12)

Mixed doubles final

Boys’ singles final

Boys’ and girls’ doubles finals

Men’s wheelchair singles final

Women’s wheelchair doubles finals

Invitation doubles finals

How can I watch the Wimbledon finals on TV?

The BBC will air coverage of the finals, with Sue Barker fronting the presenting team. Find out more about the matches here.

On Saturday 14th, coverage will begin at 11am on BBC2 before switching over to BBC1 at 1:15pm. On Sunday 15th, the final will be split across two channels thanks to the World Cup final. More on that below…

Does Wimbledon clash with the World Cup final?

Yes, the Wimbledon men’s singles final is likely to overlap with the start of the World Cup final on Sunday. The BBC has confirmed that it will begin showing Wimbledon coverage on BBC1 from 1pm. However, at around 2.55pm coverage will switch over to BBC2 for the remainder of the match while BBC1 screens the football showdown between France and Croatia.

The World Cup final meanwhile will be live on ITV from 2.55pm and BBC1 from 3pm, with kick-off at 4pm.

