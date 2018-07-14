Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Why isn’t Love Island on TV tonight?

Why isn’t Love Island on TV tonight?

Instead of a new episode, ITV2 will be airing The Weekly Hot List. So what's going on?

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson in Love Island (ITV, HF)

We don’t want to cause widespread panic, but Love Island isn’t on TV this Saturday.

Advertisement

Yep, we’re going to say that again. There will be no new episode on Saturday 14th July.

So, what’s going on?

date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL” classes=””] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL” classes=””] From ITV Studios,Well despite the show airing every day, Love Island traditionally takes a bit of a breather on Saturdays.

It means that instead, ITV2 are mugging us off with The Weekly Hot List at 9pm. But what is it?

Essentially The Weekly Hot List is a compilation / recap episode of all the best bits from the villa this week.

But don’t worry too much – Love Island is back on Sunday night with a ‘proper’ episode. Plus, there will essentially be a double dose of Love Island on Sunday. This is because the episode will be followed by Love Island: Aftersun with Caroline Flack.

ITV2, all is forgiven.

Advertisement

Love Island airs nightly at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Wes Nelson and Megan Barton-Hanson in Love Island (ITV, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Caroline Flack, Love Island (ITV, EH)

When is the next recoupling happening on Love Island 2018?

Kaz and Josh on Love Island

Who are the couples on Love Island 2018?

TL, ITV

Love Island fans know who’s going to be dumped – but they think there’s a twist

Samira, Charlie, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Love Island’s Samira had already met new boy Charlie on a dating site

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more