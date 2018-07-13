Accessibility Links

Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor “has a similar energy to Matt Smith’s” says co-star

Jodie Whittaker's co-star Mandip Gill has revealed that the new Doctor has "a very high energy" similar to Matt Smith's Eleventh Doctor

Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor (BBC, HF)

Jodie Whittaker’s first words as the Thirteenth Doctor (“Aw, brilliant!”) during the final seconds of last year’s Christmas special weren’t exactly much to go on, but that hasn’t stopped Whovians from speculating over the new Doctor Who – right down to her ear bling.

But it seems that when it comes to her personality, the Broadchurch star’s Doctor draws comparisons with another, much-loved incarnation of the Time Lord.

Whittaker’s Doctor Who co-star Mandip Gill has revealed that the new Doctor has “a similar energy” to Matt Smith’s Eleventh Doctor, whose whimsical first outing in 2010 involved whirling around a kitchen in search of fish fingers and custard.

Gill, who plays one of the Thirteenth Doctor’s new companions, Yasmin, compared Whittaker’s Doctor to Smith’s in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“She has a similar energy to Matt Smith’s Doctor,” said Gill. “Very high energy. Jodie has that about her Doctor.”

Showrunner Chris Chibnall also echoed Gill’s sentiments, describing Whittaker’s Doctor as “incredibly lively”.

“She’s funny, she’s warm, she’s inclusive, she’s energetic,” said Chibnall. “She’s the greatest friend you’d ever want to have as your guide around the universe.”

Whittaker, the first female Doctor in the show’s 55-year history, herself told the publication that her incarnation “speak[s] at a hundred miles an hour”, and described the show as “hopeful and fizzing with wonder”.

