13 proud tweets from England fans that will make you feel better about their World Cup loss

The Three Lions were defeated by Croatia in the semi-final, but the fans were still full of love

Marcus Rashford of England is seen at full time during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Semi Final match between England and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Moscow, Russia (Getty, HF)

Last night, England’s World Cup dreams were dashed after Croatia defeated them in the semi-final, with the Three Lions’ early lead overturned in the second half.

Naturally, fans at home were distraught to see the team’s inspiring journey come to a close. But there was also an incredible amount of pride and positivity directed to Gareth Southgate’s team, who few had expected to go this far in the tournament, but ended up capturing the nation’s hearts.

And after the match, fans and famous faces (and even Prince William!) all came together to pay tribute to them.

They praised the team for uniting the country…

And for the skills and talent they demonstrated during the campaign:

They heralded a different sort of victory.

And there were plenty of famous faces – including a future king of England – sharing their admiration for the side…

And, as many pointed out, this wasn’t the end of the story for England, with the young team facing many more international tournaments in the next few years with the potential to do great things.

So no, Football’s not coming home just yet. But almost all the fans can agree it had a hell of a journey this time.

England will play Belgium for third place in the World Cup on Saturday 14 July on ITV

