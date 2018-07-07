Tour de France 2018 live on TV: full ITV and Eurosport coverage guide and stage schedule

Will Chris Froome compete? Who are the favourites? Everything you need to know about the biggest event in the cycling calendar

The 105th Tour de France begins on Saturday 7th July on the Île de Noirmoutier.

There will be live TV coverage in the UK of the 21-stage race on both ITV4 and Eurosport, right through to the finish line at the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sunday 29th July.

How can I watch the Tour de France on TV and online?

Daily live coverage of the tour will be shown on ITV4 and Eurosport (see below for exact times) though the final day (Sunday 29th July) will be live on ITV. Each day’s racing will also be available to stream live online via the ITV Hub and the Eurosport Player.

There will be a daily highlights show on both ITV4 and Eurosport 1 at 7pm every day (though it will jump to 9pm on the final day of competition on ITV4).

Can I watch Eurosport if I’m not a subscriber?

Yes, there is an option to follow Eurosport’s cycling coverage even if the channel isn’t part of your TV package.

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can sign up to watch Eurosport via their Amazon Channels service. It gives you a seven-day free trial, and then afterwards you can pay to watch for just the month of the race without having to pay for a year’s contract. A similar service is also available on online streaming service TV Player.

Will Chris Froome be competing in the Tour de France 2018?

Yes – in early July, cycling’s world governing body UCI dropped an anti-doping case against the four-time tour de France winner, meaning he will be able to take part in the competition.

The 33-year-old Briton said he was “grateful and relieved” to bring a end to an “emotional nine months” – and he is keen to get back in the saddle to defend his title.

Who is in Team Sky with Chris Froome for the Tour de France?

Froome leads the team, but will have a strong team to draw support from as he races to defend his title. Welsh duo Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe are in the squad along with riders Egan Bernal, Jonathan Castroviejo, Michal Kwiatkowski, Gianni Moscon and Wout Poels.

Who are the favourites to challenge Chris Froome?

Only seven riders competing on this year’s tour have won all three Grand Tours. Of these, Froome is the likely favourite to wear the Maillot Jaune heading into the race, but he will also face stiff competition from home favourite Romain Bardet (racing with the Ag2r-La Mondiale team), who finished just 2 minutes and twenty seconds behind him in 2017. He finished second the previous year.

However, 33-year-old Australian Richie Porte (BMC Racing) is currently bookies’ second favourite to win the contest this year, despite having never won a single stage at 11 starts in the three Grand Tours. He has fully recovered from a terrifying crash on the Mont du Chat during last year’s race, however, and won the Tour de Suisse in June – so his luck may be turning.

Britain’s best hope outside of Froome’s Team Sky is 25-year-old Bury-born Adam Yates (Mitchelton-Scott), who was awarded the white jersey as the first Briton ever to win the young rider classification during the 2017 Tour de France (he finished 7th overall).

What is the route for the 2018 Tour de France?

Unlike some previous years where the Tour has started in countries outside of France, this year almost the entire route remains in French territory, apart from one brief foray into Spain during Stage 16.

The 3,351km route takes in classic cycling routes including the Alpe D’Huez and the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix. This year also sees the introduction of a grid start for Stage 17, a 65km dash and one of the shortest stages in Tour de France history.

Full Tour de France 2018 – live TV schedule and stage dates

Saturday 7th July – Stage 1

Noirmoutier-en-l’Ile to Fontenay-le-Comte, 189km

ITV4: 9.30am- 3.15pm

Eurosport 1: 9.30am- 3.15pm

Sunday 8th July – Stage 2



Mouilleron-Saint-Germain to La Roche-sur-Yon, 183km

ITV4: 12pm- 5pm

Eurosport 1: 12pm- 5pm

Monday 9th July – Stage 3



Cholet to Cholet, team time trial, 35km

ITV4: 1.45pm- 5pm

Eurosport 1: 2pm- 5pm

Tuesday 10th July – Stage 4



La Baule to Sarzeau, 192km

ITV4: 12pm- 5.15pm

Eurosport 1: 11.45am- 5.15pm

Wednesday 11th July – Stage 5



Lorient to Quimper, 203km

ITV4: 11.15am- 5pm

Eurosport 1: 11am- 5pm

Thursday 12th July – Stage 6



Brest to Mur de Bretagne, 181km

ITV4: 12pm- 5pm

Eurosport 1: 12pm- 5pm

Friday 13th July – Stage 7



Fougeres to Chartres, 231km

ITV4: 11am- 5pm

Eurosport 1: 11am- 5pm

Saturday 14th July – Stage 8



Dreux to Amiens, 181km

ITV4: 10.30am- 3pm

Eurosport 1: 10.30am- 3pm

Sunday 15th July – Stage 9

Arras to Roubaix, 154km

ITV4: 11.30am- 3pm

Eurosport 1: 11.30am- 3pm

Monday 16th July – Rest day in Annecy

Tuesday 17th July – Stage 10

Annecy to Le Grand Bornand, 159km

ITV4: 9.30am- 5.30pm

Eurosport 1: 9.30am- 5.30pm

Wednesday 18th July – Stage 11



Albertville to La Rosiere, 108km

ITV4: 12.45pm- 5pm

Eurosport 1: 12.45pm- 5pm

Thursday 19th July – Stage 12



Bourg-Saint-Maurice to L’Alpe d’Huez, 175km

ITV4: 11am- 5.15pm

Eurosport 1: 11am- 5.15pm

Friday 20th July – Stage 13



Bourg d’Oisans to Valence, 169km

ITV4: 12.30pm- 5pm

Eurosport 1: 12.30pm- 5pm

Saturday 21st July – Stage 14



Saint-Pauol-Trois-Chateaux to Mende, 187km

ITV4: 12pm- 5pm

Eurosport 1: 12pm- 5pm

Sunday 22nd July – Stage 15



Millau to Carcassonne, 181km

ITV4: 12pm- 5.15pm

Eurosport 1: 12pm- 5.15pm

Monday 23rd July – Rest day in Carcassonne

Tuesday 24th July – Stage 16



Carcassonne to Bagneres-de-Luchon, 218km

ITV4: 10.15am- 5pm

Eurosport 1: 10.15am- 5pm

Wednesday 25th July – Stage 17



Bagneres-de-Luchon to Saint-Lary-Soulan, 65km

ITV4: 2pm- 5pm

Eurosport 1: 2pm- 5pm

Thursday 26th July – Stage 18



Tries-sur-Baise to Pau, 172km

ITV4: 12.45pm- 5.15pm

Eurosport 1: 12.45pm- 5.15pm

Friday 27th July – Stage 19



Lourdes to Laruns, 200km

ITV4: 11am- 5.15pm

Eurosport 1: 11am- 5.15pm

Saturday 28th July – Stage 20



Saint-Pee-sur-Nivelle to Espelette, individual time trial, 31km

ITV4: 10.45am- 4.45pm

Eurosport 1: 10.45am- 4.45pm

Sunday 29th July – Stage 21



Houilles to Paris Champs-Elysées, 115km

ITV: 3.30pm- 7pm

Eurosport 1: 3.30pm- 7pm