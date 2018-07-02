The parents from Outnumbered are now a real-life couple

Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner, actors who played the long-suffering parents on BBC family comedy Outnumbered, have revealed they’re in a real-life relationship.

“I am very, very happy, we are so very happy,” said Dennis while confirming the news to the Mail on Sunday. “It’s nice and yes, it’s so lovely.”

And fans of the sitcom are marvelling at the news…

I've just heard that the parents from Outnumbered are now together and I don't think I've ever been happier in my life — Zoe Palmer (@zoepalmer_29) June 30, 2018

Absolutely LOVE that Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner (the parents from Outnumbered) are together in real life now. How cute is that?! Proper made me smile. — B (@bethwithanf_) July 1, 2018

WAIT. Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis are now a real-life couple?! #Outnumbered pic.twitter.com/6Q3fV28wqO — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) June 29, 2018

I will only be truly happy if the Outnumbered parents actually adopt the three kids from the TV show in real life too. https://t.co/f7TuTC59Ps — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) June 30, 2018

Dennis, a regular on Mock The Week, has been starring with Skinner on Outnumbered since its first series in 2007. Both actors have been single since 2015.

They were last seen together on-screen in the 2016 Christmas Special and while no new series has been announced, Dennis has previously suggested another special would be likely in future. The semi-improvised BBC1 show ran for five seasons between 2007 and 2014.

Skinner and Dennis played Pete and Sue Brockman, parents to three unruly kids, Jake, Ben and Karen (Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez).

Skinner is due to appear in ITV’s adaptation of Vanity Fair this autumn.