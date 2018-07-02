Accessibility Links

The parents from Outnumbered are now a real-life couple

Hugh Dennis recently revealed he's in a relationship with Claire Skinner

(BBC, youtube screenshot TL, https://youtu.be/X9tppMuiIiM)

Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner, actors who played the long-suffering parents on BBC family comedy Outnumbered, have revealed they’re in a real-life relationship.

“I am very, very happy, we are so very happy,” said Dennis while confirming the news to the Mail on Sunday. “It’s nice and yes, it’s so lovely.”

And fans of the sitcom are marvelling at the news…

Dennis, a regular on Mock The Week, has been starring with Skinner on Outnumbered since its first series in 2007. Both actors have been single since 2015.

They were last seen together on-screen in the 2016 Christmas Special and while no new series has been announced, Dennis has previously suggested another special would be likely in future. The semi-improvised BBC1 show ran for five seasons between 2007 and 2014.

Skinner and Dennis played Pete and Sue Brockman, parents to three unruly kids, Jake, Ben and Karen (Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez).

Skinner is due to appear in ITV’s adaptation of Vanity Fair this autumn.

