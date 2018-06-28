Everything you need to know about the last match of the tournament

Sadly, though it feels like the World Cup 2018 is just getting into the swing of things, we are edging ever closer to the final, and thus, the end of this glorious month of pure football.

Advertisement

Four years ago, Germany defeated Argentina to win the 20th World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, after a moment of brilliance from Mario Gotze. Now, they are out of the tournament – we know we will have new World Cup champions very soon.

Spain, Portugal, Argentina, England, Uruguay, Belgium, Brazil, Mexico, France and host nation Russia are all still in the running, as a tough knockout stage awaits.

Find out everything you need to know about the World Cup Final 2018 below.

When is the World Cup Final 2018 on TV?

The final will be held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow at 4pm BST on Sunday 15th July.

Where can I watch the World Cup Final 2018?



The match will be shown on both ITV and BBC1.

Who is playing?

We’ve got a fair few knockout round matches to go before that is determined – the finalists are currently TBC.

Who are the favourites?

Spain and Brazil are the favourites to lift the trophy, at 4/1 and 5/1 respectively.

Advertisement

What happened in 2014?

Lionel Messi’s hopes of carrying his team to a third World Cup triumph were dashed by Germany and Mario Gotze, who put a beautiful controlled volley beyond Sergio Romero in the second half of extra time. It was the only goal in a tightly contested game – but the Germans were worthy winners.