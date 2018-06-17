Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Germany v Mexico World Cup 2018: what time is the Group F fixture live on TV?

Germany v Mexico World Cup 2018: what time is the Group F fixture live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group F game at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Germany's defender Jerome Boateng (R) and Germany's defender Mats Hummels acknowledge fans after the international friendly football match of Germany vs Spain in Duesseldorf, western Germany, on March 23, 2018, in preparation of the 2018 Fifa World Cup. / AFP PHOTO / ODD ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)

When is the Germany v Mexico World Cup 2018 Group F game being played?

The game will take place on Sunday 17th June

Advertisement

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 4pm BST.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on BBC.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group F?

Group F is made up of Germany, Mexico, Sweden and South Korea.

Full fixtures for Group F can be found here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

Advertisement

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the Germany v Mexico World Cup 2018 match here

Tags

You might like

137887.ca762dca-705c-49ce-b017-eb04459f8107

EastEnders: Stacey teased Kat and Alfie’s Redwater in tonight’s episode

122918

BBC Radio 2 building renamed in memory of Sir Terry Wogan

107337

Star Wars: The Force Awakens as told by emoji is surprisingly adorable

RT, TL

Peter Capaldi wrote a sweet letter to help a young Doctor Who fan cope with his regeneration

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more