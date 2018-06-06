Love Island fans are seriously concerned about Dr Alex

"Is Alex our male version of Camilla from last year?"

It looks like Dr Alex is finally running out of patients: during last night’s Love Island, the contestant said he’s “had enough” after Hayley refused to kiss him in a snogging game.

During the Excess Baggage challenge, Alex was tasked with smooching the girl he thought had only slept with one person. The A&E doctor approached Hayley, but the scouse model turned him away.

We’re not sure what was more cringe-inducing: the rejection itself, Alex hanging his head in embarrassment, or Hayley later explaining she finds the doctor awkward because he’s “got a professional job or something”.

And that wasn’t the end of Alex’s woes. His partner Samira – who was only paired with Alex after nobody stood forward for him during the series’ opener – was barely speaking to him, telling Laura “I am trying to avoid the conversations”.

“I’ve kind of had enough. I feel like a leper or something. That’s what I feel like,” Alex later told the lads. “I feel like ‘what is wrong with me?’ Have I got a black mark or something?”

And viewers are really feeling for him…

I feel sorry for Alex on love island. The only chance he has of getting a kiss is through CPR 😂 #loveisland — Marky (@Markstar123) June 5, 2018

Me laying in bed concerned for Alex’s overall well-being. I’m already too invested #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/31zoTZ8ysz — g (@glxnnnnnn) June 5, 2018

Why are they all actively turned off by the fact Alex has a job and a future #LoveIsland — Jake (@JakeThomasLong) June 5, 2018

Is Alex our male version of Camilla from last year? #LoveIsland — Danielle (@danimansuttii) June 4, 2018

When your releasing you should’ve went on come dine with me not love island #loveisland pic.twitter.com/KHlpATxLwn — Nathan Rickard (@Nathanrickardx) June 5, 2018

But there is hope for Alex in the form of two new arrivals: Georgia and solicitor (!) Rosie. The two islanders will join the villa during tomorrow night’s show, with viewers having the opportunity to vote who they’ll enjoy a first date with.

And it looks like most fans – including previous winner Amber Davies – have one guy in mind…

Can we sign a petition to not kick a guy out at the end of the week and get 2 hot lovely girls in for Alex #LoveIsland — Amber Davies (@Amber_Davies7) June 5, 2018

If you didn’t vote for Alex and Niall to go on dates with the new girls then you’re dead to me #loveisland pic.twitter.com/xibg6wVWZu — Maddy (@maddyb5674) June 5, 2018

me rushing to the #LoveIsland app to vote for alex pic.twitter.com/UoBnBPISbr — danny devito (@aaronybailey) June 5, 2018

*PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT* WE MUST VOTE FOR ALEX TO GO ON THE NEW DATE #LoveIsland — Saitama (@emmanwolabi) June 5, 2018

Here’s hoping this new vote will be just what the doctor ordered.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2