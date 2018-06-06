Accessibility Links

Love Island fans are seriously concerned about Dr Alex

"Is Alex our male version of Camilla from last year?"

ITv, TL

It looks like Dr Alex is finally running out of patients: during last night’s Love Island, the contestant said he’s “had enough” after Hayley refused to kiss him in a snogging game.

During the Excess Baggage challenge, Alex was tasked with smooching the girl he thought had only slept with one person. The A&E doctor approached Hayley, but the scouse model turned him away.

We’re not sure what was more cringe-inducing: the rejection itself, Alex hanging his head in embarrassment, or Hayley later explaining she finds the doctor awkward because he’s “got a professional job or something”.

And that wasn’t the end of Alex’s woes. His partner Samira – who was only paired with Alex after nobody stood forward for him during the series’ opener – was barely speaking to him, telling Laura “I am trying to avoid the conversations”.

“I’ve kind of had enough. I feel like a leper or something. That’s what I feel like,” Alex later told the lads. “I feel like ‘what is wrong with me?’ Have I got a black mark or something?”

And viewers are really feeling for him…

But there is hope for Alex in the form of two new arrivals: Georgia and solicitor (!) Rosie. The two islanders will join the villa during tomorrow night’s show, with viewers having the opportunity to vote who they’ll enjoy a first date with.

And it looks like most fans – including previous winner Amber Davies – have one guy in mind…

Here’s hoping this new vote will be just what the doctor ordered.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

All about Love Island

Rosie Williams in Love Island, ITV Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

