Who is surreal comedian Noel James on Britain’s Got Talent?

Everything you need to know about the stand-up taking to the stage on Saturday

It’s already been a good year for unconventional comedy on Britain’s Got Talent, and this week is no different…

Noel James from Wales is a surreal comic who has already built up something of a following. But who exactly is he? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who is Noel James?

Noel has been performing stand-up for a long time with shows at the Edinburgh Fringe dating back as far as 2001, and he is well known on the comedy circuit.

The Independent once said of him that he “stands out like a droll giant in a comedy land of trite dwarfs,” while he made a few TV appearances back in the nineties, on Channel 4’s Packing Them in and the BBC’s The Stand Up Show.

Hailing from The Swansea Valley, Noel is a Welsh speaker and sometimes performs routines in his native language. He’s known for his slightly absurdist take on comedy – and his audition is certainly a full-on set!

Emerging on stage with a guitar, he announces that he’s brought his instrument with him, only to discard the guitar and perform music using the guitar case instead – much to the delight of the judges and audience.

And, trust us, it only gets stranger – and funnier – from there.

Britain’s Got Talent airs Saturdays on ITV