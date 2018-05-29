Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Here’s why one Love Island contestant’s first meeting with Caroline Flack could be a bit awkward

Here’s why one Love Island contestant’s first meeting with Caroline Flack could be a bit awkward

Flack starred in a 2001 comedy about randy club reps in Ibiza – and shared a steamy scene with a certain contestant's dad...

Caroline Flack, Love Island ITV, EH)

Many moons ago – long before Love Island became the massive hit that it did in 2017 – its presenter Caroline Flack had a stint as an actress.

Advertisement

This brief foray into acting included a recurring role in the spoof show Bo’ Selecta! as Michael Jackson’s girlfriend Bubbles and a small part in a British comedy film called Is Harry on the Boat?

And it’s the latter which could make things pretty awkward for Flack’s first meeting with a certain person in the Love Island line-up.

In the 2001 movie, which follows a group of randy club reps in Ibiza, Flack shares a steamy love scene with none other than Danny Dyer – EastEnders veteran and father to Dani Dyer, one of this year’s Love Island contestants.

The film centres around Brad (Dyer) and Greg (Will Mellor) who are in a competition to sleep with the most women while doing their summer season.

Flack, who was 19 at the time, can be seen stripping off after confusing Brad’s room with her own and jumping into bed with him.

Caroline Flack, Is Harry on the Boat? (YouTube screenshot, EH)
Caroline Flack, Is Harry on the Boat? (YouTube)

She asks if her friend can join them, but it turns out to be Brad’s ex-girlfriend who tries to attack him with gardening shears. Brad then wakes up to discover it was all a nightmare.

Caroline Flack and Danny Dyer, Is Harry on the Boat? (YouTube screenshot, EH)
Caroline Flack and Danny Dyer, Is Harry on the Boat? (YouTube)

On IMDb, Flack’s character is listed simply as “Blonde”.

Flack told The Sun about filming with Dyer, saying: “The last time I met Danny Dyer I was in a film with him. If you Google it you will see.

“I was only young. I was 19. I’m proud of everything I’ve done, but you may see a bit of nudity.”

Well, the Love Island villa is no stranger to that.

Advertisement

Love Island begins on Monday 4th June at 9pm on ITV2

Tags

All about Love Island

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

This image is strictly embargoed until 22.30 Monday 28th May 2018 From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4 on ITV2 Pictured: Adam Collard, Hayley Hughes, Jack Fincham, Kendall Rae-Knight, Niall Aslam, Samira Mighty, Dr. Alex George, Dani Mas Dyer, Wes Nelson, Laura Anderson and Eyal Booker. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Who’s going to be in the new series of Love Island?

Love Island contestants group shot

Coming soon Everything we know about Love Island 2018

Kem and Amber on Love Island (ITV)

Which Love Island couples are still together?

imagenotavailable1

Top Gear’s “tasteless antics” in India prompt demand for apology

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more