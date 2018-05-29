Accessibility Links

Did you spot all these hidden jokes in the final episode of Car Share?

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted some "genius" gags in the finale of the Peter Kay comedy

Car Share

After 12 episodes, Peter Kay’s Car Share has finally reached the end of the road. But not before the Bafta-winning sitcom served up some classic blink-and-you’ll-miss-it jokes in its final episode.

For instance, did you catch this new spin-off idea for Channel 4?

This not-so-discreet sign…

This almost NSFW collection of notices…

This all-so retro, but all-so fake movie poster…

This safety announcement…

This call-back to the Ken Bambers radio advert…

And how about this punbelievable wordplay?

This very cheeky commentary on football affairs…

And we’re pretty sure you can’t find this sign in the Highway Code…

However, it was one of the show’s less hidden jokes that had viewers spitting out their tea laughing. Of course, we mean the one where John’s dinky red Fiat 500 got a bit of a battering…

And it was a twist that saw Kay’s John and Car Share partner Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) making their journey on the bus and…HOLDING HANDS!

Viewers couldn’t be more smitten as John appeared to let his guard down and the couple enjoyed their first official cuddle, one headphone in each ear.

Yes, the route might have been a bit bumpy along the way, but we ended at the final destination everyone wanted: a happy ending.

Car Share

Car Share
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

