Did you spot all these hidden jokes in the final episode of Car Share?

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted some "genius" gags in the finale of the Peter Kay comedy

After 12 episodes, Peter Kay’s Car Share has finally reached the end of the road. But not before the Bafta-winning sitcom served up some classic blink-and-you’ll-miss-it jokes in its final episode.

For instance, did you catch this new spin-off idea for Channel 4?

Always love looking out for the jokes in the background… #CarShare 😂 pic.twitter.com/QNz3E7oyjs — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) May 28, 2018

This not-so-discreet sign…

This almost NSFW collection of notices…

Not sure if the stop sign joke is intentional or not #CarShare pic.twitter.com/AonNZzjvog — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) May 28, 2018

This all-so retro, but all-so fake movie poster…

This safety announcement…

The best gags were the visual ones #CarShare pic.twitter.com/ftFXgjQUFS — leo hughes (@leohughes66) May 28, 2018

This call-back to the Ken Bambers radio advert…

Who spotted this one! "Give your mouth a treat

Try some of Ken's meat".#CarShare #CarShareFinale pic.twitter.com/DvLNVRpYtd — Phil (@RedLlwynog) May 28, 2018

And how about this punbelievable wordplay?

This very cheeky commentary on football affairs…

Sports news: Manchester United & Manchester City agree groundshare#CarShare pic.twitter.com/zcEQfRTxzs — Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby Earle Toby E (@TobyonTV) May 28, 2018

And we’re pretty sure you can’t find this sign in the Highway Code…

Am afraid I fell off the sofa when I saw this one.😀#carshare pic.twitter.com/br4EcqdxKW — Karl Cunliffe (@KDCunliffe) May 28, 2018

However, it was one of the show’s less hidden jokes that had viewers spitting out their tea laughing. Of course, we mean the one where John’s dinky red Fiat 500 got a bit of a battering…

Can we just take a moment for this moment please? 🤭❤️#CarShare pic.twitter.com/eiy1mv3esI — BBC Comedy (@bbccomedy) May 28, 2018

I wonder how many people just spontaneously combusted with laughter – like me – as the car door flew off Wonderful, joyous comedy #CarShare — Adam Blackmore (@AdamBlackmore) May 28, 2018

I can’t stop laughing at the door getting knocked off 😭😭😭😭😭 #carshare pic.twitter.com/lCtzjvKK6S — rose (@Rosie_Pen97) May 28, 2018

#carshare the car door on par with Del Boy leaning on the bar tears streaming down my face got belly and jaw ache — denise palmer (@denisep02964061) May 28, 2018

@peterkay_co_uk @Sianygibby you have done it! Del Boy falling through the bar has been eclipsed! By a fiat 500 door flying off genius 😂😂😂😂😂😂 #CarShare🚗🚎 — Paul Williams (@cafcwillo) May 28, 2018

And it was a twist that saw Kay’s John and Car Share partner Kayleigh (Sian Gibson) making their journey on the bus and…HOLDING HANDS!

Viewers couldn’t be more smitten as John appeared to let his guard down and the couple enjoyed their first official cuddle, one headphone in each ear.

At last!!! I know it’s a TV show but this is how life and love should be in reality – happy. #CarShare pic.twitter.com/5BC2bDsLTI — Robin Popley (@robinjdpopley) May 28, 2018

Yes, the route might have been a bit bumpy along the way, but we ended at the final destination everyone wanted: a happy ending.