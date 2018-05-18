Accessibility Links

Viewers want AC-12 to solve the mysteries of ITV’s Bancroft – including Sarah Parish’s moving scar

The brand new detective drama kicked off

Bancroft, ITV Pictures, SL

When ITV crime thriller Bancroft premiered on Monday night (replacing another new drama, Hatton Garden, in a last-minute schedule change) viewers were quick to come up with their own theories about just what was going on.

Sarah Parish and Faye Marsay starred as Det Supt Elizabeth Bancroft and DS Katherine Stevens, who clash when Stevens begins investigating a cold murder case from 27 years ago – a case that Bancroft suspiciously wants her to stay away from.

Viewers who were gripped by episode one had their own theories about what twists could be ahead in the plot:

Meanwhile, others just wanted to call in some other TV cops to get to the bottom of it all…

But mostly, viewers were just gripped by Bancroft and happy to discover it continues tonight so they don’t have to wait a week for the next episode…

But there was one thing viewers were very confused by…

Couldn’t they have just turned the other cheek?

All about Bancroft

Bancroft, ITV Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

