Scottish Cup 2018 final: What time is Celtic v Motherwell on TV?

How to watch the match from Hampden Park on Sky Sports and BBC Scotland

MOTHERWELL, SCOTLAND - APRIL 9 : Kieran Tierney of Celtic is tackled by Louis Moult of Motherwell during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic FC and Motherwell FC at Fir Park on April 9, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

Scottish Cup 2018 final live on TV: Celtic v Motherwell

Live coverage on BBC1 Scotland and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.45pm, Saturday 19th April

Kick-off 3pm, live from Hampden Park

Celtic could really assert their dominance in Scottish football by completing back-to-back trebles with a win over Motherwell on Saturday. The good news for Brendan Rogers’ men is that goalkeeper Craig Gordon is fit and set to return to the side after three games on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Motherwell’s George Newell, Craig Tanner and Ellis Plumber will all miss the match, but midfielder Andy Rose is in contention after recovering from a broken collarbone.

The two sides faced off against one another in the League Cup final earlier this year, with the Scottish champions prevailing 2-0. Motherwell haven’t won the Cup since 1991 – and it’s fair to say that Celtic are heavy favourites to win their third trophy of the season.

