Philomena Cunk is bringing out an encyclopedia covering “the entirety of human knowledge”

The comedy character is ready to make her contribution to the world of Christmas gift books

If you love asking questions like “what did people do before evolution?” and “what is clocks?” and “what shall I get for Christmas?”, Philomena Cunk may be able to help you with all three.

Diane Morgan’s comedy character has now acquired so much knowledge from her many investigations and high-profile interviews that she’s launching her own encyclopedia.

Cunk on Everything: The Philomena Cunk Encyclopedia will be released in November 2018, just in time for Christmas, according to The Bookseller.

Philomena Cunk first starred in Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe, where she had her “Moments of Wonder”. She was so popular that she soon landed her own shows, such as Cunk on Shakespeare, Cunk on Christmas, and Cunk on Britain.

Morgan has co-authored the title with the help of Brooker, as well as Joel Morris and Jason Hazeley – the team behind the Ladybird Books for Grown-Ups series.

The Christmas gift book will apparently cover the “entirety of human knowledge”.

Editorial director Kate Hewson told the publication that Cunk was “a voice of reason and sanity, who cuts through all the superfluous ‘facts’ and ‘information’ to get to the heart of these complex topics.”

Cunk commented: “This book is great because it covers everything in existence apart from the 95% of stuff not worth bothering with.”