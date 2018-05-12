Who are Hungary’s Eurovision 2018 entry AWS?

Heavy metal band AWS is Hungary’s entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2018.

They’ll be head-banging their way through the final with their song Viszlát Nyár – find out more about AWS below…

Who are Hungary’s Eurovision band AWS?

AWS was formed in 2006 by Bence Brucker, Dániel Kökényes, Örs Siklósi and Áron Veress, who were later joined by Soma Schiszler. Their music is a raging combination of metal, psychedelic rock, alternative and post-rock styles.

The group – who won the MTV Brand award for New Winning Band – has released three albums and three singles, topping the music charts in Hungary.

AWS use their music to express everything from “extreme anger to exalted joy”. They are proud, self-proclaimed supporters of the anti-celebrity culture.

What is Hungary’s Eurovision 2018 song called?

Hungary’s Eurovision song is called Viszlát Nyár, which means Goodbye Summer. It was written by the members of AWS and is inspired by the death of the lead singer’s father.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal, on May 12th 2018