Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Eurovision’s most memorable bizarre performances

Eurovision’s most memorable bizarre performances

From a dancing man in a gorilla suit to a glorious metallic drag queen, an epix sax guy to a bloke in a hamster wheel, the song contest has thrown up some weird and wonderful sights

Most memorable bizarre Eurovision performances

If there’s one thing you can count on the Eurovision Song Contest to do it’s deliver an incredible show, jam-packed with catchy tunes, terrible jokes from the hosts and some very bizarre performances.

Advertisement

From Ukraine’s metallic drag queen Verka Serduchka to Moldova’s beloved ‘epic sax guy’, we’ve seen many brilliantly bizarre performers take to the stage and claim viewers’ hearts and votes, with Finnish monster rockers Lordi actually winning the whole thing in 2006.

Let’s take a trip down Eurovision memory lane to remember some of the song contest’s most brilliantly bizarre entries…

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final will air on BBC1 on Saturday 12th May from 8pm, and the show will also be broadcast on Radio 2 from 8pm

Tags

All about Eurovision Song Contest 2018

Screen Shot 2018-05-14 at 13.32.34
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Eurovision 2018 Favourites Cyprus, France, Israel and Norway

Eurovision Song Contest 2018: Who are the favourites?

(Getty/FC)

“It’s not just a camp singing contest” – How Eurovision changed the world

Eurovision 2018 Acts

Eurovision 2018 Meet all the acts competing in the Eurovision Song Contest

Eurovision Song Contest 2018 - 2017 winner Salvador Sobral

When is the Eurovision Song Contest 2018?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more