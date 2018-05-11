Eurovision’s most memorable bizarre performances

From a dancing man in a gorilla suit to a glorious metallic drag queen, an epix sax guy to a bloke in a hamster wheel, the song contest has thrown up some weird and wonderful sights

If there’s one thing you can count on the Eurovision Song Contest to do it’s deliver an incredible show, jam-packed with catchy tunes, terrible jokes from the hosts and some very bizarre performances.

From Ukraine’s metallic drag queen Verka Serduchka to Moldova’s beloved ‘epic sax guy’, we’ve seen many brilliantly bizarre performers take to the stage and claim viewers’ hearts and votes, with Finnish monster rockers Lordi actually winning the whole thing in 2006.

Let’s take a trip down Eurovision memory lane to remember some of the song contest’s most brilliantly bizarre entries…

